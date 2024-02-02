Travis Kelce Says 'I Brought This Upon Myself' As He Talks About GF Taylor Swift's Major Fan Following

Even though Taylor Swift has been in the public eye for almost 20 years, since she announced her relationship with Travis Kelce in September 2023, her personal life has been widely reported in tabloids. Being in the spotlight doesn't always become easier with the years, and her beau, Travis agrees.

Recently, Travis shared details of his dating experience with the pop diva, reiterating that as long as they are still in love, they will survive the media circus and ongoing public attention. “As long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything outside noise. That’s all that matters,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end stated at a news conference, revealing that he and Taylor had “talked about” how to handle the attention.

“I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all,” the 34-year-old footballer commented. “The biggest thing is ensuring my focus is right here in this building.”

The NFL player talked about the overall toll that all the attention can have on a relationship, even though he stayed optimistic, and he also mentioned how it may divert attention from his work. “You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn’t focused or that the team isn’t focused on certain things, and if you’re in this building, you know exactly what’s going on,” Travis explained.

He added that learned to sideline all the outside opinions and rumors. “So, you gotta compartmentalize what you’re hearing and make sure that you’re staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception,” he continued.

Though Travis was open about his relationship with Taylor, he did not address the singer's continuing stalker problem. This month, a man repeatedly came up to Taylor's Tribeca apartment, attempting to speak with her face-to-face. He has been detained several times, but after each time, he went back to her apartment a few hours later. Sadly, Taylor has received several threats from stalkers throughout the years.

The frightening circumstance occurred only months after Travis' elder brother Jason Kelce voiced worries about the couple's and his family's safety in light of the couple's increasingly publicized relationship. "It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now," Jason told NBC Sports in October. "On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, ‘Man, this is a lot.'"

Taylor's celebrity was characterized by him as "another level of stardom that typically football players don't deal with." He continued, "So, on the one hand, really, really happy for my brother and where he's at in his current situation with Taylor. But on the other hand, there's some alarms sometimes with how over-in-pursuit people can be."