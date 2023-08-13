When Blake Shelton Admitted His Love For Gwen Stefani's Children: "I Fall in Love With..."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's journey of love and family integration has been nothing short of heartwarming. The couple, who first came together in 2015, have not only blended their families seamlessly but have also embraced each other's backgrounds with open arms. In 2021, they took their commitment to a new level, tying the knot and officially uniting their lives. Merging families is never easy, yet Shelton and Stefani have tackled it with grace.

Beyond fostering connections with his own family, Shelton has also embraced a role model position for Stefani's three sons—Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo—from her previous marriage, as per Music Mayhem. Shelton shared insights into their dynamic during an interview at Nashville's CRS 2022. He highlighted, "I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I fall in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen." Shelton, who has experienced similar circumstances in his own life, empathizes with the boys' situation. He shared how his stepdad became a father figure to him and his siblings when his mother remarried, a role that continued even after his parent's divorce.

Shelton revealed, "My brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad. That was his dad. In fact, when my mom and dad divorced, Richie went to go live with dad, not mom." Drawing an example from his dad, he said, "The example that my dad set for me was that wasn’t even a thing, that was not even a consideration. You got three boys, awesome. My dad did it. My dad raised me. I can do this."

Appreciating Stefani's role in his life, he said, "She really leans into the Italian part of her blood and that comes with lots and lots, and lots of family gatherings and lots of food." Adding further, he said, "She loves it and she’s been great for my family, my sister and her family and my mom and my stepdad. She’s got her arms around all of them and I never experienced that with anybody really because that’s a lot to take on and family’s first for Gwen."

The couple has created a nurturing environment for the boys in their lakeside mansion in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. For Stefani's children, who were accustomed to the urban bustle of Los Angeles, the expansive rural setting felt like a different world. Shelton fondly recalled teaching them about the wonders of nature and the joy of exploring wide-open spaces.

Though Shelton and Stefani haven't had biological children together, his devotion to Stefani's boys is undeniable. Their journey exemplifies the beauty of building a loving and inclusive family, where bonds are formed not solely through blood but through shared experiences, respect, and affection.

