Travis Barker's Birthday Surprise Shows Rare Snapshots of Baby Rocky and Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker, at 48, celebrates his beloved wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker's 45th birthday with heartfelt Instagram posts. He captured precious moments with their 5-month-old son Rocky Thirteen Barker. Travis's Instagram caption overflowed with love and gratitude. He called Kourtney his "beautiful wife, soulmate, and best friend forever," as per People.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kelly Sullivan

The Poosh founder was lying in bed with Rocky in one of the photos, and the toddler's body was almost down to her waist. Another photo showed Travis holding his infant and kissing The Kardashians star in front of an airplane; the little child's large feet were seen through his striped blanket.

Apart from highlighting Rocky's sudden growth, the blink-182 drummer also shared some cute pictures of Kourtney, who has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. One of the funny pictures saw her squatting on a toilet. With the caption reading "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever," the 48-year-old shared a photo on Instagram on April 18. "I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here's to many more years of adventures together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

In addition, Kourtney is the stepmother of Travis's son, Landon Asher, 20, and stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 25, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Barker's daughter, Alabama Luella, is 18 years old.

She earlier revealed on a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians that she wanted to grow their blended family. "The more kids, the merrier. It's more people to love." In a confessional, she said, "I am really close with Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing." "Travis is a really amazing father. It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we've all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want."

In honor of Kourtney's birthday, 68-year-old Kris Jenner also captioned an Instagram photo, “Happy birthday to my firstborn babydoll @kourtneykardash. What in the world is happening, time is twirling so fast and I can't believe you are 45!!! It seems like just the other day you were wearing your 5-year-old party hat going to Buckley to be the line leader and I was bringing cupcakes for the class to celebrate. Well you have grown into the most beautiful and amazing daughter, wife, mommy, sister, auntie and best friend a girl can have. You are kick-ass business boss and I am so proud of you every day! Thank you for making me a grandma for the first time and for every single moment and memory we share. I love you beyond measure,” as per Yahoo!