Beyoncé is Emotional As Diana Ross Serenades Her With a Heartfelt Rendition of “Happy Birthday”

In celebration of Beyoncé's 42nd birthday on September 4th, songstress Diana Ross performed a heartfelt rendition of "Happy Birthday" during Monday's Renaissance World Tour engagement at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Ross clutched Beyoncé's hand as they sang along with the crowd, and as the song ended, Beyoncé leapt up and down in place and drew Ross into another embrace. Beyoncé said to Ross, "Thank you so much, you are so amazing," before turning to face the audience. She got all emotional and continued, "This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you, and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much."

Diana Ross and 60,000 of the Hive sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé! #BEYDAYLA#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/QIOOzgsyY7 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 5, 2023

Also Read: Beyonce Was Once Blown Away by the Rendition of ‘Halo’ by a Fan at Her Concert And Stopped Performance

Ellis Ross shared photographs and videos from the event and the backstage area in a slideshow several days later. Her mom (Diana) was seen primping for the occasion. Ellis wrote on her post, "What a MOMENT! Thank you to everyone who made this happen. I have deep gratitude for you all, and to those few special players (you know who you are) just wow and thank you! I played camera lady and supportive giggling daughter. @realevanross and mom I love you so much !!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

In 2019, Beyoncé sang an impromptu version of the song during a star-studded birthday party for Ross at the Hollywood Palladium. Ross's party guests surrounded the singer, who was 37 at the time, as she beautifully sang "Happy Birthday" to her. In addition to performing "I'm Coming Out" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," two of Diana's many songs, she also performed in celebration of March 26 being named "Diana Ross Day" by the city of Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Also Read: When Beyoncé Refused to Audition For a Film That Made $271 Million at the Box Office

According to rumors, the role played by Beyoncé in Dreamgirls was believed to have been influenced by Diana Ross. Beyonce talked about the matter and shared her point of view with Oprah. She confessed, "Deena is not Diana Ross. It was very clear that a lot of the story lines never happened to Diana. I kind of borrowed some of her posture and makeup, but it stops there. She’s definitely stronger and has a different story." However, Henry Krieger, the composer of of the movie, said that Diana Ross had an influence on Deena.

Ross finally spoke up about her feelings for Dreamgirls in April of 2007. The "Love Hangover" singer told The Detroit News that she hadn't seen Dreamgirls since it premiered in December 2006. Ross was concerned that the audience might confuse the fictitious group The Dreams with the real-life group The Supremes because of the similarities between the two. She told the Evening Standard, "I have not seen Dreamgirls because I know it is not our story, and I know that they have taken images and likenesses of our story and used that. So I’m confused as to how I should react because I’m complimented on one hand, but it’s not something that’s true. People are going to think there’s some truth there when there’s not."

Also Read: Celebs That Attended Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Birthday Show: Including Katy Perry, Lizzo and More

More from Inquisitr

Top 10 Funniest, Most Hysterical & Awkward Stories of When Other Celebrities Met Beyonce

Fans Accuse Beyoncé of Copying Kylie Minogue's "Robotic Look" for Her Renaissance Tour