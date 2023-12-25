Florida Governor Ron DeSantis woke up in Iowa to a distressingly familiar political conundrum. Within the DeSantis presidential primary operation, the morale had gone to an all-time low. As Iowa's voting day draws near, The New York Times reported a significant transition within the campaign—a shift akin to moving from 'life support to hospice care.' Moreover, Ryan Tyson, a seasoned pollster and a trusted advisor in the DeSantis circle, purportedly remarked that their current strategies align with the imperative goal to 'make the patient comfortable' at this critical juncture. (But, as later reported by The Daily Beast, Tyson denied these claims).

Nonetheless, numerous individuals, comprising over a dozen current and former advisers connected to DeSantis's campaign and associated factions, shared their insights on the situation. According to the Daily Mail, the Florida governor has encountered a series of setbacks in his political campaign, resulting in a notable decline in support from 35% to a mere 12% in the race for the Republican nomination. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has solidified his commanding lead, further overshadowing DeSantis's position. Complicating matters, DeSantis finds himself in a tight contest with Nikki Haley for the runner-up spot in the polls. Adding to the mounting challenges, DeSantis faces escalating pressure and is set to remain absent from the campaign trail until December 28.

Ron DeSantis' super PAC just lost its top strategist.



Jeff Roe says he cannot "in good conscience stay affiliated with Never Back Down." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 17, 2023

Moreover, according to NYT, numerous insiders have highlighted an imminent necessity for reputation repair, not just for Governor DeSantis but also for those closely associated with his campaign. This follows a gradual breakdown in the alignment between the campaign and the Never Back Down super PAC, resulting in disheartenment among the governor's most dedicated followers.

The turbulence within the super PAC seems almost doubtful due to its frequency. Over just a month, the organization witnessed several departures and dismissals. The chief executive chose to step down, followed by the resignation of the board chairman. Subsequently, the firing of the three top officials ensued, culminating in the resignation of the chief strategist. This turn of events supposedly led DeSantis' candidacy into a whirlwind of disorder, ironically contrasting with the image he had previously portrayed himself.

#RonDeSantis is running a textbook presidential campaign. The title of the textbook is "Don't Do This." — Jack Pitney 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@jpitney) December 17, 2023

Findings also reveal that DeSantis' campaign expenditure on private jet travel is projected to surpass that allocated for TV advertisements by the time the caucus orders. However, Andrew Romeo, serving as DeSantis' Communication Director, adamantly refuted any suggestion of disarray as far as the governer's presidential bid was concerned. Furthermore, as previously mentioned, the campaign released a statement attributed to Tyson, rejecting the earlier remarks attributing the intention to "make the patient comfortable.'

Everyone was so convinced that Ron DeSantis was gonna catch fire across America.



And then he started talking… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Au2NPpdBJn — Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) December 21, 2023

"Different day, same media hit job based on unnamed sources with agendas,” said Romeo before adding, “While the media tried to proclaim this campaign dead back in August, Ron DeSantis fought back and enters the home stretch in Iowa as the hardest-working candidate with the most robust ground game. DeSantis has been underestimated in every race he’s ever run and always proved the doubters wrong—we are confident he will defy the odds once again on Jan. 15.”

