Take a Look at the Top 18 Shocking Moments That Defined Donald Trump’s Norm-Shattering Presidency

A Turbulent Presidency

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Ferrey

Also Read: Donald Trump May Lose the $7.1 Million Raised By His 'Mugshot' Merchandise Due To a Legal Clause

Donald Trump's presidency was a turbulent and frequently divided period in American history, defined by a string of stunning events that defied expectations. Trump's presidency was marked by consistent controversy, from his contentious policies and divisive speeches to eyebrow-raising behaviors and words. Whether Melania Trump decided to visit migrant children in camps while wearing an 'I Don't Care' jacket, the Trump supporters' storming of the Capitol to overturn the results of the 2020 election, or Trump's outspoken support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump drew widespread criticism.

Here we explore the top 18 shocking incidents that impacted Donald Trump's leadership, illuminating how his bizarre strategy altered the political landscape and prompted heavy polarization among Americans.

1. When his supporters stormed the Capitol

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brent Stirton

Also Read: Joe Biden Takes a Dig at Donald Trump His 2024 Presidential Elections Rival, in His Labor Day Speech

After the election in November 2020, Trump refused to accept Joe Biden's victory, disputing the results in many crucial states and falsely asserting that Biden had won due to voter fraud and mistakes with mail-in votes. Under the leadership of Vice President and Senate President Mike Pence, his rage culminated in a rally the morning the Senate certified the election results, per PEOPLE.

Later, there was a riot in the Capitol, where supporters broke windows, injured and even killed a Capitol police officer, and desecrated areas of the revered structure. Trump's unwillingness to publicly condemn the violence—as well as his ongoing dissemination of false information—led Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube to ban him. Members of Congress sought refuge in their offices out of fear for their lives.

Also Read: Here's Listing Out 10 of Donald Trump's Most Controversial Tweets That Got Him into Trouble

2. When Melania Trump wore an 'I don't care' jacket

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

On June 21, 2018, First Lady Melania Trump boarded an aircraft to visit detention facilities housing immigrant children in McAllen, Texas, wearing a green Zara jacket with the graffiti writing "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" across the back.

Her visit followed the president's decision to change the administration's practice of separating children from their imprisoned parents who had entered the country illegally in search of asylum. More than 2,300 children and their parents were split up as a result of his initial signing of the zero-tolerance directive in May. Four months after receiving harsh criticism for the jacket, the first lady responded by claiming that the "I Really Don't Care" statement was intended for the "left-wing media."

3. When he publically supported sexual assault accused Brett Kavanaugh

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Trump chose three conservative Supreme Court justices to fill the vacant seats Antonin Scalia, Anthony Kennedy, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg during his administration. The Senate Judiciary Committee gave Nominee Kavanaugh, Trump's second appointment, much scrutiny after Christine Blasey Ford's allegations of sexual assault against him came to light.

Despite receiving threats to her safety for testifying against Kavanaugh, Ford testified to her truth. Nevertheless, Kavanaugh was eventually confirmed by a remarkably slim Senate vote. Trump publically supported him many times despite the allegations.

4. When he raised a Bible amid Black Lives Matter protests

Image Source: Getty Images | James Devaney

On June 1, 2020, in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., the president posed unusually holding a bible, attracting a lot of scrutiny. It turned out that officials had fired flash grenades and ignited tear gas amid nonviolent Black Lives Matter demonstrators who happened to be lining the road from the president's house to the church before the picture was shot at the church, which is located just steps from the White House.

5. When he threw packages of paper towels at Peurto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

On October 3, 2017, weeks after Hurricane Maria wrought destruction in Puerto Rico, Trump threw packets of paper towels into a gathering of survivors in Gauynabo. The president received harsh criticism for his response to the disaster in Puerto Rico, withholding funding in part because he felt the island had "thrown our budget a little out of whack," he remarked during the visit on October 3.

He also thought Puerto Rico was getting too much aid for reconstruction compared to other hurricane-prone states like Texas and Florida. The president argued with the mayor of San Juan in particular on the number of fatalities and FEMA's response to the crisis.

6. When his COVID management failed

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool

More than 400,000 Americans died of the new coronavirus under Trump's presidency as hospitals struggled with a lack of beds and PPE, misinformation spread, and tensions over the wearing of masks and social isolation erupted.

Beginning in March, the president-assembled COVID task team provided daily updates; however, after ceasing to do so in April, they briefly resumed in the summer. President Trump received therapy for his own COVID-19 hospitalization using dexamethasone, Regeneron's antibody treatment, and remdesivir, which are not typically available to most COVID-19 patients.

7. When he looked directly at the sun amid a solar eclipse

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

While seeing the solar eclipse in Washington, D.C. on August 21, 2017, President Donald Trump fixed his gaze directly on the sky. During the eclipse, Trump committed the same error that experts had been cautioning against for weeks: He did not use sunglasses and peered directly into the sun. The president donned his "eclipse glasses" before taking them off and briefly gazing up at the sun as he and First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, then 11, stepped out onto the Truman Balcony of the White House.

8. When his golfing expenses were under fire

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rob Carr

Trump cost the taxpayers more than $100 million just from golfing. Trump frequently lambasted former President Barack Obama for how much time he spent on the golf course, yet the latter spent considerably fewer hours there than Trump. According to a HuffPost analysis, "each trip also results in many thousands of taxpayer dollars flowing to Trump resorts for hotel rooms, golf carts, and food and drink for Secret Service agents." Trump was also criticized by the mayor of London in 2019 when playing golf as Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the southern United States.

9. When he asked a white supremacist group to "stand back and stand by"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

When questioned about it during the 2020 presidential debate on September 29, Trump refused to condemn white racism, ordering the controversial group Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."

Many individuals have highlighted the president's noticeably different responses to protests organized by white people vs. people of color throughout his term in office. In May 2020, for instance, he tweeted, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts," in reference to demonstrators marching through Minneapolis after an unarmed Black man named George Floyd was killed by police. However, after the bloody riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, he told the largely white crowd, "You are special" and "We love you" in a recorded message before requesting that they leave.

10. When he pushed aside Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

During a gathering at NATO's new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on May 25, 2017, Trump appeared to shove aside Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic.

The president's interactions with foreign dignitaries were frequently criticized: a picture of world leaders glaring at him at the 2018 G-7 summit went viral; during their July 2018 meeting, he reportedly kept Queen Elizabeth II waiting for tea and at one point turned his back on her; and during the 2017 G20 summit, he had a second, previously unreported meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. At a 2019 United Nations gathering in New York City, protestors including Greta Thunberg, a vocal opponent of climate change, confronted him.

11. When Melania Trump swatted his hand away

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Graythen

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, seemed to smack her husband's hand away as they departed Washington, D.C. in 2018, heading to Ohio. The president was seen holding his wife's hand as they left Air Force One on the Israeli tarmac. The president's hand then looked to be being swatted away by her. The first lady seemed to pull her husband's hand away from her several times in the years that followed, including during the last presidential debate in October 2020.

12. When he suggested blasting COVID patients with UV light or injecting them with disinfectants

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Following an update from William Bryan, the undersecretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security, on April 23, 2020, President Trump floated the idea of blasting patients with an ultraviolet light or injecting them with disinfectant to combat the virus.

13. When he initiated a "Muslim ban"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

On January 27, 2017, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning all refugees from entering the United States temporarily, Syrian refugees from entering the country forever, and nationals of other Muslim nations from entering the country temporarily.

The directive also mandated a type of "religious test" for refugees trying to enter the United States, giving Muslims preference over Christians and other religious minorities who reside in Muslim-majority nations. Trump's detractors referred to the order as the "Muslim ban" and it enraged many people. As stranded travelers filed emergency appeals, major U.S. airports experienced congestion.

14. When he met North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dong-A Ilbo

On June 30, 2019, Trump became the first US president to visit North Korea. Democrats roundly lambasted the event for glorifying the dictator and failing to achieve disarmament at the pair's third summit. It was then discovered that throughout the president's term, Trump and the authoritarian leader corresponded via more than two dozen letters, complementing one another's governing philosophies. But only a few days before Trump's tenure in office came to an end in January 2021, Kim Jong Un branded the US as North Korea's "arch-enemy."

15. When he exaggerated his achievements at the UNGA

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Moore

On September 26, 2018, Donald Trump spoke to the General Assembly of the United Nations. Other international leaders in the meeting are said to have laughed when he said that his government "has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."

He said then, "Well, that was meant to get some laughter." Grandiose claims of Trump's accomplishments throughout his tenure in office abounded, albeit many were later revealed to be overblown or incorrect.

16. When he got images of his 2017 inauguration edited

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

In one of the first instances of dishonesty in his presidential tenure, it was revealed that a photographer hired by the United States government reportedly changed official inaugural images at President Donald Trump's request to inflate the number of attendees. The president was upset that his audience seemed smaller than the one during former President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration, investigation reports made by the inspector general of the Department of the Interior revealed.

17. When he said there were "very fine people on both sides" about a protest against white supremacists

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ralph Freso

On August 12, 2017, protesters and counterprotesters engaged in a physical altercation at a white supremacist event in Charlottesville, North Carolina. Trump had the opportunity to condemn white supremacy in the wake of the tragic incident early in his administration, but instead, he told reporters that he thought there were "very fine people on both sides" of the protests. One month later, after receiving harsh criticism from legislators on all sides of the political spectrum for his response to the violence, he even reiterated his remarks.

18. When he openly defied mask orders at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's appointment

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Just one week before the November 2020 elections, Amy Coney Barrett, a candidate for the Supreme Court, was feted at the White House with a party that was mainly unmasked and not socially distant. More than 10 people, including the president and first lady, tested positive for coronavirus in the days that followed. It was another instance of the administration's resistance to the COVID-19 epidemic.

More from Inquisitr

Joy Behar From 'The View' Suggests Donald Trump Should Move To Saudi Arabia

Donald Trump Vows to Lock Up These People if He Returns to White House: "Have No Choice"