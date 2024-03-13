Tom Sandoval Reveals He Did Not Hear From Rachel Leviss for a Month and Knew She Was 'Done'

Tom Sandoval is opening up about his current feelings toward Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, indicating that she still holds a significant place in his thoughts. In a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval, who co-owns Schwartz & Sandy's, confessed to feeling concerned about Leviss’ well-being while she undergoes treatment at The Meadows, a mental health facility in Arizona, according to a report by PEOPLE.

She decided to enter the facility during a challenging period in their relationship, aiming to address her trauma and love addiction. Additionally, Lisa Vanderpump questioned Sandoval about their recent communication.

To this, Sandoval responded and said, “No. I want to just have some sort of relationship with her, whether it's a friendship, whether it's…” Vanderpump then interrupted him and said, “I wasn’t going to tell you but I spoke to her at length. I don’t know some of the things she said, she just didn't seem very happy with you." Furthermore, Sandoval disclosed that his most recent conversation with Leviss had ended on a sour note.

He said, “The last time that I talked to Rachel she had stated that when people get done with this program they will stay there and I told her I was like this is something you're going to have to face eventually. And the longer you stay there, the harder it's going to be.”

He added, “And she got mad at me, of course, because it became this thing where if I didn't 100% agree with everything they said to her, I was, you know, bad for her or something.” Vanderpump then delved deeper into Leviss' reservations about maintaining contact with Sandoval.

The former SUR server expressed her discomfort with the idea of lying to everyone, citing an alleged statement from Sandoval that life is about lying, a claim he promptly refuted. He said, "I’ve been worried f---ing sick about her. I just want to give her a f---ing hug and know that she's okay.”

Following his confession, Vanderpump urged him to communicate directly with Leviss, but he revealed that she had blocked him, hindering any direct interaction. She then said, “Well, then it’s over. Gotta go forward now, Tom. I think it's the past. I really do.”

Additionally, in a confessional, Vanderpump said, “She said that she felt manipulated by him and she actually told me that she didn't love him anymore.” Previously, when Sandoval was questioned about why Leviss had stopped speaking to him, he responded that he thinks there are many reasons, according to PEOPLE. He said, "It hurts me to hear the things that she says because I was always such a champion of her and being empowered by herself and making her own decisions."

Meanwhile, during a guys' night, Sandoval shared details of Vanderpump's discussion with Leviss. He said, “I guess she’s not happy with me for some reason like I haven't heard from her in probably over a month. A single word. It sucked. I'm sitting here looking at my phone every f---ing night. She doesn't call, I'm like alone. I can't f---ing do this anymore.”

He also said, "She's obviously made a decision. She's not coming back. Couldn't even send me an email for closure. I don't want to find another relationship. I think I just want female energy in my life.”