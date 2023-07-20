Kendall Jenner Claims She Would've 'Spiraled' Had She Gone Through The Trauma Kim Kardashian Did

Kendall Jenner has been out of the limelight for quite some time since The Kardashians new season made its return to the big screens. However, she did make brief appearances at regular intervals throughout the show. It appears all that may change since the new episode's release. The supermodel is known for her kind heart followed by her savage yet practical comments in the show. But she's more famous for being close with her fellow sisters on and off camera as People mentioned.

This week's episode captured Kendall consoling her big sister Kim in one such heartwarming moment. Both sisters were accompanied by Kylie, who joined in on the conversation. In the episode, Kim recalled the time when the facts of her divorce from Kanye West had only just set in while cleaning out a storage facility owned by them. The 42-year-old pondered over the reason behind getting 'emotional and sentimental'. "I get so emotional and sentimental, but it's like why do I hold onto this?" wondered Kim as she explained.

Upon reflection, Kendall explained that she'd spiral if she had to undergo Kim's circumstances during Kanye's cruel ordeal. Given the emotional and mental strain it would put on one, the supermodel sister commended Kim for her perseverance and resilience through this journey.

Kendall was quick to console her beloved sister and offer her a few pearls of wisdom and comfort, followed by a dose of reality. "You're holding onto the reality you thought you were gonna live," said Kendall with reference to events from Kim's past. "This whole fantasy you created in your head of what your marriage was gonna be like and it completely shifted to something you would've never expected" explained the supermodel with concern in her tone.

The 27-year-old sang high praises of her sister in a confessional of an episode, highlighting Kim's character and beaming with pride as she showers compliments on her sister. "I don't know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband" claimed Kendall as she pondered over this thought. She goes on to add, "It's impressive, it's amazing".

As the confessional went on, the supermodel sister further explained why she admires Kim and highlighted what she loves most about her. "I give her so much props but also I admire the strength and cool and calmness that she has with it because I just could never". She goes on to put herself in Kim's shoes and explains that she would be 'spiraling' if she had to be in the same ordeal as Kim.

Kendall recently took to Instagram to announce her partnership with L'Oreal and expressed her happiness in fulfilling her 'lifelong dream' as mentioned in her caption. The model shared a carousel of images, looking stunning in a series of incredible ensembles.

