Tom Sandoval Defends His Explosive Affair with Rachel Leviss: "Would Have Done Anything for Her"

To the world, it was just a fling. But, for Tom Sandoval, it was a "real connection" he had with Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss. The Bravo star spilled the details about his controversial affair with Leviss, infamous as 'Scandoval,' because he cheated on his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.

The reality star gave away his true feelings on Bravo's latest Hot Mic podcast. The host and VPR executive producer Alex Baskins asked Sandoval if any of it was ever real or if he was just filling the void created by Madix, "I think it was, all of it, I really do," he said. He further reiterated they spent a great deal of time together and the love actually grew between them.

He continued, "[I and Leviss] spent a ridiculous amount of time ... It’s embarrassing to say ... but we spent so much time together, talking and getting to know each other. We knew everything about each other. It was a very safe, accepting place and very positive in a lot of ways," per PEOPLE.

The cheating scandal sent shockwaves in the reality world when Sandoval's infidelity in his near-a-decade-long relationship with Madix came to the surface. It erupted on March 1, 2023, when the 38-year-old found Leviss' video in her boyfriend's phone and immediately ended the relationship.

Multiple sources confirmed the alleged infidelity and one of the insiders claimed the relationship was going on for months, and possibly began around June 2022, "This has been going on for upwards of 6 months," revealed the source. "All the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed."

Meanwhile, another source told Page Six, "[Leviss] has slept over at Tom and Ariana's house when Ariana's been out of town," and that the affair began "last summer." The same source also told the outlet that Madix was in disbelief and "devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

However, Sandoval and Leviss also didn't last long and while filming the show, some sources believed, "Some cast members had suspicions that something went down with Sandoval and Raquel while filming, and are considering the split [as] confirmation." And so it did.

But, the 40-year-old Bravo star insisted although initially it was a "real deal" between him and Leviss, it eventually turned into "escapism." He recalled, "It initially was one thing. And then it grew into something else." However, he insisted, "But yeah, the feelings ... at one point, I would have done anything for her. You know what I mean? Like, for real, like anything."

Although Leviss and Sandoval remained in close contact after the cheating scandoval shifted the dynamics, the distance grew with time. A source revealed, 'Rachel decided that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life completely, and despite his attempts of writing and calling, she ceased communications with him while in the trauma therapy center."

"A large part of her mental health journey is leaving behind toxic people, especially those with questionable intentions towards her," the source concluded.