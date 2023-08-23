Hailey Bieber Dazzles in Stunning Dress on LA Date Night With Justin Amid Pregnancy Suspicions

Hailey Bieber, a successful model and founder of Rhode Beauty, made headlines once more when she left the house wearing a stunning skin-tight dress while out for a date with her husband, the well-known Canadian singer Justin Bieber. Prior to this, fan and media curiosity had been sparked by Hailey's diet, which had promoted pregnancy rumors.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

The famous couple was photographed on their night out while leaving the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood looking just as glamorous as always. Hailey, 26, drew the attention of fans and media alike as she confidently wore a gorgeous black dress that accentuated her physique. The runway standout had a tight, sleek bun that highlighted her facial features.

Justin, 29, who is well-known for his unique fashion sense, opted for a more casual look for the evening. He was spotted wearing light-wash pants and a sweatshirt. He displayed his collection of neck tattoos and concealed his hands with his sleeves to maintain a subtle yet trendy look.

August 19: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are spotted leaving the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood,California pic.twitter.com/D03FTI1cPT — Justin Bieber News (@jbtrackermedia) August 20, 2023

Fans couldn't help but note Hailey's mannerisms, specifically her posture and positioning of her hands, which appeared to suggest a possible pregnancy bump. She made a conscious effort to cover her stomach, but her efforts were seen, leading to a frenzy of fan theories about the couple's potential first pregnancy, per The US Sun.

In recent weeks, there have been frequent speculations that the couple is expecting a child, and followers have been watching every move and social media post for signs. Hailey's TokTok video over the weekend sparked interesting interpretations. She posed in a dimly lit space, wearing a strapless black dress with a V-neckline. She captioned the photo as "@maryphillips strawberry makeup," adding the emojis for a strawberry and a kiss.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

The sharp-witted followers immediately made the link between the strawberry-themed post and the pregnancy stage, predicting that the "baby" might be roughly the size of a strawberry - about one inch long at around ten weeks, according to typical pregnancy comparisons.

Additionally, a recent shift in Hailey's diet sparked more rumors. She showed an unusual meal combination in a brief cooking video that included white rice, ravioli pasta, and corn nuggets covered in a hot sauce. Clinical dietitians emphasized the possible advantages of eating corn while pregnant because it is an excellent source of folic acid and dietary fiber, both of which are essential for a healthy pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Her other choices and social media posts, together with the change in her diet, fueled speculation about the possibility of pregnancy. The Bieber couple hasn't made any official statements about their family plans as of yet. They first exchanged vows in a marriage bureau ceremony in New York in September 2018 and a lavish wedding a year later.

