TikToker Issues Apology After Using AI to Morph Her Face onto Another Influencer’s Body

Influencer Lauren Blake Boultier is making headlines and for all the wrong reasons. She used artificial intelligence to morph her face onto the body of a Black creator, Tatiana Elizabeth. Although she did apologise, her actions have sparked debates about authenticity and accountability. And on top of all this, Elizabeth does not believe Boultier’s version of events, reports Atlanta Black Star.

The controversy began when Boultier posted a photo suggesting she attended the Miami Open. However, sharp social media users quickly realized that the photo looked a lot like a 2024 picture posted by Elizabeth. The outfit, pose, background, and even accessories were the same down to the very last link on a bangle she wore. The only difference between the pics? Boultier’s face had been superimposed onto the image, replacing Elizabeth’s.

Elizabeth called out Boultier for using her photo on social media, saying that the entire ordeal was “unsettling.” “This is a real person who used AI to put her head on my body,” she while sharing a side-by-side shot that showed the nearly identical images.

Lauren Blake Boultier (who was a flight attendant in the 2008 film Speed Racer) was caught AI swapping her own head upon the body of Black American TV personality, fashion model and entrepreneur Tatiana Elizabeth Price at US Open. The Caudacity (Cau·​dacity). 😭 #BlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/P1zVffiZ1F — KEVIL (@RealKevinNoel) March 31, 2026

She stated, “I’m just — I’m a little perplexed. I just wanna know what was the reason? Has social media gotten to our heads so much that we are completely disregarding couth? … She’s probably embarrassed, which she should be.”

The content creator also questioned why Boultier had used all the details from her image (including the background and the tennis championship) and had not edited some of it. “Pretending to be somewhere you weren’t, in something you’ve never worn, as someone you’re not… for social media. It’s a little scary,” she said.

Boultier is a popular TikToker with over 1.6 million followers, and removed the post from her platforms. She has apologized several times, and explained her version of events. Apparently, her content team used third-party AI content system that had replicated Elizabeth’s image. Boultier said that she hadn’t seen the original image before it was posted.

“That shouldn’t have happened, and I take full responsibility,” Boultier said, while adding that the content was generated to “generate images at scale.” She added, “I understand this impacted another creator, especially when it comes to respecting original work, and I never want to contribute to that kind of frustration or harm within the creative community that I have been a part of for 10 years.”

The internet is a strange place. Tatiana Elizabeth shares how Lauren Blake took an image of her and swapped her face out … this a different type of weird. AI photos and photoshopping yourself onto someone else body isn’t sane. pic.twitter.com/HDycEgfjpl — Bodega Baddie (@SunnyBanks_) March 31, 2026

However, Elizabeth did not buy the Tiktoker’s response. She did not mince her words when she replied, “I don’t know if she thinks I’m stupid, dumb, or blind; however, I know that to use AI, you need a prompt…” The creator pushed back that the image generation was a random glitch caused by the AI program that they used.

Elizabeth explained her position, revealing that she tried to handle it maturely. “I’ve tried to give her so much grace. It was never my intention to bash this girl…now it’s become a bigger problem…” she said.

However, she also explained why she felt shortchanged by Boultier’s actions. “As a Black woman, I have had to work so hard to be in some of the rooms that I’ve been in.” This is not the first time that a TikToker poses as someone else, and it probably also won’t be the last.