This political season has proven to be very eventful with the many diverse candidates passionately going head to head against each other! Whether it’s the Left or Right, things are getting intense with each passing day as the 2024 Presidential Elections approach. The one candidate that has now grabbed a global audience is former President Donald Trump. The politician has been amid many legal kerfuffles lately but hasn’t let it stop him from campaigning. He plans on staying glued to his motto: Never Surrender to the very end! But, will his legal troubles eventually become his undoing? Or will he find a way to move on from this new hurdle in his way?

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, Maine has vouched to disallow Trump to participate in the Presidential Primary Ballots after Colorado recently passed a similar ruling. The ruling was officially passed on Thursday by the Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows. The officiant justified the ruling following the Constitution’s insurrection clause concerning the events that unfolded on January 6th, 2020.

This ruling is perhaps a major hurdle for Trump’s campaign given it’s a swing state. Meaning it's anyone's game! In this crucial season of harboring votes, gearing up for the main day, and gaining the trust and support of people, every single vote and state counts. It could easily define victory or failure on the last day should he become the final GOP nominee for President.

In light of these recent events, Bellows released a statement that claimed it wasn’t an easy “conclusion” to arrive at. The Secretary of State from Maine clarified that she was well aware of the position and power her post holds. Furthermore, she understands the gravity of being the very first secretary who has ever banned a Presidential candidate from participating in primary ballots.

She wrote in a statement: “I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.” As mentioned earlier, Colorado being the first state also undertook a similar route of action. Their ruling cited Section Three of the 14th Amendment which insinuates Trump to have been in direct violation of the action with regards to the January 6th incident.

Additionally, Trump’s campaign has indeed issued a serious response in light of being banned from Maine’s ballots for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections. Popular Trump spokesperson, Steven Cheung released an official statement reading: “We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter.”

Cheung continued to echo Trump’s thoughts: “We know both the Constitution and the American people are on our side in this fight.” Sources further reveal that his campaign allegedly wants to legally object to the decision made. Whether or not this will end in another fierce court battle with the former President making his case is yet to be determined.

