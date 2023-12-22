Former President Donald Trump's supporters have been incessantly threatening Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold with death and violence after her state successfully challenged Trump's right to be on the 2024 presidential ballot.

“I’ve been concerned about violence and threats of violence since Donald Trump incited the insurrection,” said Griswold, Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state since 2019, in an interview with HuffPost. “I’ve received hundreds if not thousands of threats at this point.” Griswold made the statement after the Colorado Supreme Court ordered to remove Trump from the state's 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment's prohibition on insurrectionists, a decision the former president has pledged to appeal, per Raw Story.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

Despite her lack of involvement in the case regarding Trump's eligibility to run on the state ballot, she has experienced an incredible surge of threats. Six Republican and unaffiliated voters in Colorado submitted the action, which was initiated in September by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics organization in Washington. “I did not file this case. I’m part of this case because I’m the secretary of state,” Griswold said. “Within three weeks of it being filed, I received 64 death threats and over 900 non-lethal threats of abuse. I stopped counting after that.”

Griswold also admitted that she agrees with the ruling, even as Trump prepares to appeal. “The provision in the Constitution to stop insurrectionists from holding office is there for a reason,” she said. “Trump incited the insurrection. There shouldn’t be a loophole that allows a president to violate the oath of office and be on the ballot again.”

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has endured an onslaught of violent threats since a lawsuit on behalf of six voters, seeking to disqualify Donald Trump from the state’s ballot due to his incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection, was filed.https://t.co/cGeQux68te — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 21, 2023

Griswold does acknowledge that the threat atmosphere has been difficult to work around but promises she cannot give in against extremists. “I will not be intimidated,” she said. “We cannot allow these people trying to steal elections and using rhetoric to incite violence... to not be opposed with the truth. I’ll be as smart as possible with my security issues, but I am not going to be intimidated by Donald Trump or anybody else on the MAGA right.”

The justices of the Colorado Supreme Court are also receiving violent threats on conventional and alternative social media platforms, per CBS News. Advance Democracy, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group that carries out public interest research, compiled and examined the threats made against the justices, all seven of whom are Democrats.

Some posts have urged followers to arm themselves with guns and ammo and to wage a civil war against Democrats, while others have called for the judges and Trump's opponents to be executed by shooting, hanging, or bombing. "What do you call 7 justices from the Colorado Supreme Court on the bottom of the ocean? A good start," one user wrote. "The Justices should be arrested and sent to GUANTANAMO," another user wrote. "The country is over anyway," wrote another. "Only thing left is civil war and retribution against those who destroyed it."

Now the Judges in Colorado are getting death threats.



Hey MAGA, good way to prove you are not violent insurrectionists trying to overthrow the government by threatening supreme court judges. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 21, 2023

