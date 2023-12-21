Mary Trump Delighted as Colorado Supreme Court Bars Trump from 2024 Ballot

In a recent turn of events, the Colorado Supreme Court delivered a bombshell ruling that left ex-president Donald Trump ineligible to grace the 2024 presidential primary ballot in the state. Mary Trump, the outspoken niece of the former president, couldn't contain her delight at the news, and she took to her podcast, The Mary Trump Show, to share her jubilation with the world.

"This is amazing news!"

Mary Trump reacted to the Colorado SC's decision to disqualify her uncle Donald:



"Fabulous news today from the Colorado Supreme Court who ruled that Donald Trump, yes, Donald Trump, the insurrectionist, anti-American anti-Democratic fascist, who for some…

The Colorado Supreme Court's decision hinged on the assertion that Donald had violated the 14th Amendment by actively participating in the insurrection on January 6. The court's 4 to 3 split decision added another layer of drama to the unfolding saga. Mary, known for her unwavering criticism of her uncle, wasted no time in seeking analysis from Joe Gallina of Call to Activism.

Mary Trump Splatters Uncle Donald Trump With Priceless Picture After Colorado News. “In loving memory,” she wrote, alongside an image of a dozen small ketchup bottles. https://t.co/8oQw6XJMQo via @Yahoo — 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖊 🇲🇽🇺🇸⚔️ 🌊🐺♒💃💙🌻 (@LMarieVResists) December 20, 2023

With an air of triumph, Mary gleefully shared the remarkable news with her subscribers. "Fabulous news today from the Colorado Supreme Court," she exclaimed, reveling in the fact that her "insurrectionist, anti-American, anti-Democratic fascist" uncle was deemed ineligible for the Republican primary ballot in the state, as per Mediaite reports. However, the jubilation was tempered with a touch of caution. Mary, in tandem with Gallina, delved into the intricacies of the case and what might unfold in the future. Despite the optimism, she urged her audience to stay positive, acknowledging that not all aspects of the situation were cause for unbridled celebration.

Mary Trump goes viral with her reaction to Trump being kicked off ballot in Colorado... #colorado #donaldtrump

𝘊𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦:https://t.co/0z4gMMwtKV — Into (@Into_tweets) December 20, 2023

As Mary dissected the details, she couldn't resist injecting a bit of humor into the conversation. She playfully asked her audience to visualize the aftermath at Mar-a-Lago, with Donald purportedly hurling mini-bottles of ketchup at the walls. The sentiment was echoed in a succinct yet poignant message from Mary on social media. Sharing an image of a dozen small ketchup bottles, she captioned it with, "In loving memory," as reported by HuffPost. The cryptic message, a reference to Donald's alleged lunchtime outburst in December 2020, added a layer to the unfolding drama.

In loving memory: pic.twitter.com/KstB9tLl6K — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 19, 2023

The backstory behind the ketchup-themed jab involves Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top White House aide who testified to the Jan. 6 committee. According to Hutchinson, Donald flung his lunch at a wall upon hearing that then-Attorney General Bill Barr found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The image of ketchup dripping down the wall became a symbol of Donald's frustration.

Despite the setback, Donald's campaign is not conceding defeat. They have promptly announced their intention to appeal the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. As the legal battle intensifies, Mary and the world watch with bated breath, wondering how this chapter in the Trump saga will ultimately unfold. In the meantime, the ban from the ballot has given Mary ample reason to revel in what she deems as "AMAZING news."

