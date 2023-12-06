Special Council Claims January 6 Events Were Just as Donald Trump 'Intended' Them to Be

Former President Donald Trump has continued to stay in the spotlight ever since news of his legal dilemma broke. Whether it’s his ongoing Civil Fraud Case trial or his upcoming Classified Documents case, Trump has continued to dominate the headlines with new twists and turns that have come to light. In addition, his [thus far] consistent violation of gag orders followed by the fines he’s had to pay as a consequence has equally turned heads. Recently, there seem to be some rather new developments to the January 6 case which has onlookers perplexed.

According to ABC News, Smith made some strong allegations against Trump for his involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 Election Results. On Tuesday, Smith filed a crisp and detailed account of the aforementioned matter. Smith read aloud the filing, “This evidence shows that rioters’ disruption of the certification proceeding is exactly what the defendant intended on January 6.” Although the evidence is not exactly a part of the charges Trump is facing, Smith’s team hopes to produce the vital evidence needed which would echo the former President’s “motive, intent, preparation, knowledge, and common plan.”

Additionally, as per the filing, the evidence allegedly consists of statements made by Trump dating back to 2012 that “demonstrate the defendant’s common plan of falsely blaming fraud for election results he does not like” as per Smith’s team of prosecutors. But that’s not all the prosecutors seem to have against the twice-impeached former President.

They claim to hold records of ‘Jury Statements’ that were constructed in the ‘lead-up’ of the 2016 and 2020 elections. In both statements, prosecutors claim Trump’s refusal to amicably and peacefully transfer power should he find himself in a position of losing Presidential authority as a result of elections.

To back up claims of Trump allegedly pressuring officials of the state to overturn the elections, Smith’s team revealed that they’d soon present evidence of an anonymous employee from Trump’s campaign who wanted to obstruct the vote count in Michigan during the aforementioned ‘Election Day. Additionally, Smith’s proof includes a few messages over text from the employee that seemingly prod “rioting and other methods of obstruction” back when support began to pour in for President Joe Biden in Detroit.

Likewise, Smith said in the filing: “Evidence of the defendant’s post-conspiracy embrace of particularly violent and notorious rioters is admissible to establish the defendant's motive and intent on January 6; that he sent supporters, including groups like the Proud Boys, whom he knew were angry and whom he now calls ‘patriots,’ to the Capitol to achieve the criminal objective of obstructing the congressional certification.”

The prosecutor continued: “In addition, his statements in this period agreeing that he then held, and still holds, enormous influence over his supporters’ actions is evidence of his knowledge and intent to obstruct the certification, as he chose to not exercise that influence to mitigate the violence on January 6.”

In light of the recent filing, Steven Cheung - Trump’s campaign spokesperson said that Smith’s team was “getting so desperate to attack President Trump that they are preventing justice by trying to include claims that weren’t anywhere to be found in their dreamt-up fake indictment.”

