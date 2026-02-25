This Awkward Melania-Ivanka Trump Moment Is Going Viral Amid Feud Rumors

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump have been in the news for rumours of a feud for a while now and their latest moment at the 2026 State of the Union event on Tuesday does not really help their case.

As Melania Trump walked down the staircase, she went on to hug her son Barron Trump and everyone else in the vicinity. Well, almost everyone except Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

MOMENTS AGO: First Lady Melania Trump takes her seat alongside Barron Trump and Ivanka Trump for the State of the Union address. pic.twitter.com/oJJMhJqrQH — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2026

A video of Melania appearing to ignore Ivanka Trump is trending a great deal and it showcases Ivanka smiling at the First Lady. Netizens were quick to zero in on the moment. A netizen commented on the video, “She didn’t acknowledge Ivanka.” Another one flagged, “Not even a glance or smile for Ivanka.”

Simply put, the awkward Melania-Ivanka moment did not go unnoticed. “Ignoring Ivanka seems very rude to me,” a user on X wrote. Another one added, “Why doesn’t she speak to her stepdaughter?”

Some more netizens dropped questions like “Ignores Ivanka?” and “Did she not salute Ivanka?” in the comments section of the video from the State of the Union event.

While Melania might have ignored Ivanka at the event, her son Barron Trump was seen chatting with his half-sister during the event and a clip from their interaction went viral. Barron also appeared on the fam-jam photos shared by Ivanka on her social media account. “State of the Union. Here we go,” Ivanka captioned the post.

State of the Union 🇺🇸

Here we go ! pic.twitter.com/jDF6RW7C1G — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 25, 2026

Meanwhile, the First Lady welcomed the State of the Union Guests at the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump welcomes State of the Union Guests to the White House pic.twitter.com/NUibPeLWY4 — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) February 25, 2026

Speaking of Melania and Ivanka’s alleged rift, Ivanka was missing from all the events involving Melania Trump’s documentary release. She even skipped the premiere night and attended an event at the Miami beach on the day of the film’s screening.

Ivanka’s absence at Melania Trump’s event further added fuel to rumours of a rift between the two. According to multiple reports, Ivanka was snubbed from the film, and it was an intentional move of Melania’s part.

Earlier this month, Ivanka Trump was trolled bigtime for the choice of her outfit in a social media post. Ivanka was dressed in white and she wrote, “Today a new lunar cycle begins ! The Year of the Fire Horse calls us to courage, to energy, to intention, and to fearless creation.”

She added in her caption, “It is a year for bold ideas, decisive action, and turning vision into something enduring. I am stepping into it with clarity and conviction, ready to bring forward projects I have been quietly nurturing, ideas nearly ready to meet the light. I cannot wait to share them with you! Forward, with strength. With gratitude. With purpose. Excited for what is ahead. Happy Lunar Year.”

However, Ivanka was trolled for the color of her outfit. “You realize that white is associated with death right,” a comment on her post read. Another netizen wrote schooling Ivanka Trump: “Wearing white for Lunar New Year is crazy work.” She was schooled yet again by an Instagram user who wrote: “White for Lunar New Year is bad luck.”