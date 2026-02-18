Ivanka Trump Gets Trolled for Her Outfit on Lunar New Year

44-year-old Ivanka Trump, the U.S. President’s firstborn daughter, is currently facing online backlash after sharing a Lunar New Year message on social media. Critics were quick to point out the mistake in her choice of fashion that led them to dismiss the overall message behind the post.

In a post on X, the businesswoman and former White House adviser posted a message celebrating the holiday. She described it as the Year of the Fire Horse, and wrote how the year stands for courage, energy, and bold ideas.

“The Year of the Fire Horse calls us to courage, to energy, to intention, and to fearless creation. It is a year for bold ideas, decisive action, and turning vision into something enduring,” the 44-year-old shared.

Today, a new lunar cycle begins. The Year of the Fire Horse calls us to courage, to energy, to intention, and to fearless creation. It is a year for bold ideas, decisive action, and turning vision into something enduring. I am stepping into it with clarity and conviction,… pic.twitter.com/eh8z0QuCLv — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 17, 2026

In the post, Ivanka Trump also hinted that she is working on new projects she plans to share soon, and eventually ended the heartfelt message by wishing followers a Happy Lunar New Year. She also added greetings in Chinese characters.

“I am stepping into it with clarity and conviction, ready to bring forward projects I have been quietly nurturing, ideas nearly ready to meet the light. I cannot wait to share them with you,” Ivanka wrote.

At the bottom of her post, the businesswoman attached a photo of herself wearing a white blazer and looking into the distance. That’s what eventually became the center of criticism, with social media users pointing out that white is often linked to mourning and funerals in Chinese culture.

During the Lunar New Year, as people usually wear bright and lucky colors like red, gold, and sometimes blue, social media users called out Ivanka Trump for her failed fashion choice. Even political figures and commentators joined the discussion.

While people from China took no offense and joined the comments section to wish Ivanka Trump a happy Lunar New Year, U.S. netizens were quick to educate her on how wearing “white on Lunar New Year is considered unlucky”.

Further, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s communications director Izzy Gardon joined in to mock Ivanka by stating how “she’s already dressed for the Republican Party’s funeral in the midterms”.

She’s already dressed for the Republican Party’s funeral in the midterms. Thoughtful! https://t.co/Ce9eZT0qC9 — Izzy Gardon (@iGardon) February 17, 2026

At the same time, some conservative social media accounts criticized the U.S. President’s daughter for celebrating the holiday at all, especially given the rift between America and China. A few MAGA accounts argued that the Lunar New Year isn’t an American holiday and should not be promoted by U.S. public figures.

Stop endorsing internationalism… Lunar New Year is not an American holiday. — Sovereign Economy (@SovEconomy) February 17, 2026

This discussion comes amid rising political tensions between the United States and China. Donald Trump has often spoken strongly against China, and has even threatened with arbitrary tariffs, up to 200%.

However, Trump later posted in February 2026, that he had “an excellent telephone conversation” with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The U.S. President also mentioned that he is planning a trip to China in April.