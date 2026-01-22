Ivanka Trump’s ‘Tone-Deaf’ Charity Post Backfires as Critics Call It ‘Nonsense’

Ivanka Trump is getting flak for her recent Instagram posts for being tone deaf. Donald Trump’s daughter turned her charity work into a photo opportunity, and netizens weren’t happy about it. They called her “tone deaf” and performative for posting about it. Ivanka shared a photo of her with Planet Harvest co-founder Melissa Melshenker Ackerman.

Both of them are seen smiling and holding food boxes donated to charity in Indianapolis. Some boxes were marked with Lilly, a pharmaceutical company, which caught several people’s attention. Trump’s caption reads, “It was a meaningful way to begin the new year by expanding access to healthy food where support is needed most.”

She further added, “Planet Harvest supported these efforts by supplying curated boxes, furthering its mission to support American farmers and ensure their whole harvest reaches every table, from field to family!”

To many Instagram users, the photos appeared to be staged with a fake smile and promoting her charity work. One of them wrote, “Oh, darling, anything for a photo op.” The second user questioned her, “Do you want the prize of peace like your dad?”

Another one called her out, commenting, “Such performative nonsense.” One critic went on to say, “Not throwing away or donating food is a good thing. But given the rise in food prices and the dismantling of the social welfare system, it seems like a mockery.”

Another one posted, “Please encourage your dad to resign, ASAP. He’s courting catastrophe.” One person even questioned the legitimacy of Planet Harvest, “Why do you not mention that Planet Harvest is a for-profit company?”

Ivanka Trump’s attempt to rebrand herself as some sort of live, laugh, love upper-millennial influencer is genuinely wild. Babe, we all remember ~exactly~ who you are and what you enabled. pic.twitter.com/7Ebk8W89wS — Jakey (@jacobpetkovic) November 5, 2024

This is not the first time Trump has been criticized for her approach towards sensitive issues. Many people are also not convinced by her rebrand after leaving politics. She was also slammed for another post in which she did the viral 2016 throwback trend.

She posted photos with her dad, children, and from voting that year. Netizens came for her again, adding, “Wow, it must be nice to be tone deaf. The world is burning, but let’s admire your 2016.” One of them criticized her for taking part in a photo trend while the world was suffering during her father’s second term as the president.