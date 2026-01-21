Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash Over ‘Tone-Deaf’ Instagram Post Featuring Her Children

The internet has been participating in the viral ‘throwback to 2016’ trend on social media. Ivanka Trump, too, decided to share some old pictures from a decade ago. But nostalgia turned into shame when users called her out for her father, Donald Trump’s, turmoil-filled second presidential run.

On January 20, 2026, the former adviser decided to upload a series of images from 2016 to join other celebrities on the new social media trend. The post was captioned, “Looking back to 2016 !” The post included her pregnant self, her children, her husband, and some photos from the 2016 elections.

Initially, the post received love from social media users, calling her “beauty,” and some called her the “most beautiful woman inside & out.” However, the praise was closely followed by heavy criticism from Instagrammers, where one user wrote, “Wow, must be nice to be tone deaf. The world is burning, but let’s admire your 2016.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

A user commented, “Yeah…Happy MLK Day to you, too, Ivanka. So grateful to see your message inspiring service, justice, and equality.” Another user commented, “You realize everyone is looking back to BEFORE your father took office? Everything is worse.” Another user referred to her picture with children and wrote, “Guess who’ll never see her three babies again? Renee Good.”

The heat in the comment section was a result of President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and denaturalization moves. What made the backlash even more intense was the tragic killing of Renee Nicole Good earlier this month. The local government blames Trump’s administration for filling their streets with ICE agents with N**i tattoos.

The current state in the city of Minneapolis has intensified drastically after a second shooting incident took place. This led to a fierce and violent clash between the law-enforcing officials and the demonstrators. Additionally, a protest took place in the city’s church when they allegedly learned that the religious establishment’s pastor was an ICE supervisor who overlooked the operations of the field agents.

Federal agents are pulling over off duty cops based on the color of their skin. This is not a serious operation to enforce immigration law. It’s a performative show of force and it’s gotten way out of hand. https://t.co/mpgv2eHDWq — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 20, 2026

Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, took to X, sharing a news article on how a Minneapolis man was detained by ICE agents but died in their custody. He called the incident “deeply disturbing,” urging an investigation to take place. Additionally, he shared a post stating how federal agents are profiling off-duty cops based on their skin color. He criticized the actions of ICE and Donald Trump, claiming that their operation was not enforcing immigration law but rather a clear show of exercising “force.”

Ivanka Trump has not replied to the users and was unbothered by their opinion. Recently, she made headlines by appearing alongside her father during a football game in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The father-daughter pair was joined by her family members, including her husband, Jared Kushner, and her son.