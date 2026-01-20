Another Immigrant Dies in ICE Custody; Minnesota Leaders Demand Answers After Agency Calls It a ‘Suicide’

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE, has been in the hot seat since the fatal death of Renee Nicole Good. Increased ICE arrest activity and detainee deaths have sparked fear and concern among citizens who worry about their safety. The recent death of another immigrant has added fuel to the fire over ICE’s alleged scrutiny, urging Minnesota officials to demand accountability.

According to Fox 9, Victor Manuel Diaz died at a Texas ICE facility, in the custody of the federal organization. The Nicaraguan man was first arrested on January 6, 2026, for illegally entering America on March 26, 2024. In August 2025, an immigration judge ordered his removal in absentia.

Today, I was notified of yet another death at Camp East Montana. This is the 3rd person who has died in the $1.24 billion privately-run facility that focuses on profits instead of meeting basic standards. https://t.co/pZuXwfNS1T — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) January 18, 2026

Diaz was arrested in Minneapolis by ICE agents on January 6 after being caught in violation of the immigration law. The immigrant was reportedly held at Camp Montana East, where another detainee had previously died under similar circumstances. According to official reports, Diaz was found unresponsive in his El Paso room. The late victim was discovered by contract security staff and was given immediate medical attention.

Medical efforts proved unsuccessful after Diaz was still unresponsive and was pronounced dead on January 14, 2026, at exactly 4:09 p.m. As of now, Diaz’s death is suspected to be a suicide. However, investigations are underway to confirm the official cause of death. Apart from what is already known about Diaz’s death, ICE has not revealed anything else officially.

However, in a statement, they reassured citizens about inmate safety. ICE claimed that no detainee is denied medical emergency care. Part of the statement read, “All detainees receive comprehensive medical care, including screenings and access to emergency services.”

Per the Texas Standard, the medical examiner is reportedly expected to rule on Diaz’s alleged suicide as a homicide. This is because of the asphyxia as a result of neck and chest compressions. However, as mentioned, the official cause of death is still being investigated.

In the wake of Diaz’s mysterious death, Minnesota leaders have demanded accountability. This is especially amid growing protests against ICE across the country. Many took to X to share their remarks on Diaz’s death in El Paso. Senator Tina Smith slammed ICE upon learning about Diaz’s death.

Hearing reports that a man taken by ICE in Minneapolis died in federal custody. This is another senseless tragedy, ICE has an obligation to keep detainees safe. — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) January 18, 2026

Smith wrote, “This is another senseless tragedy. ICE has an obligation to keep detainees safe.” In a thread, she also demanded an “impartial investigation” into Diaz’s death, which is being speculated as a suicide. Minneapolis Ward 9 Representative Jason Chávez also echoed Senator Smith’s comments in a separate post on social media. Chávez has asked for the closure of the Texas facility in the wake of Diaz’s death.

This is deeply disturbing, especially after reports of growing concerns about the conditions at this facility. An investigation must take place.https://t.co/cJexI9Qv7m — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 19, 2026

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has also responded to the alleged suicide and demanded a thorough investigation as well. Walz attached a satellite image of the massive Texas facility that appears to be in the middle of a dry stretch of land.

The Minnesota Gov. claimed Diaz’s death was “deeply disturbing.” He also addressed the growing concerns about the Texas ICE facility, especially with safety and living conditions. Diaz’s death is the third reported death at the El Paso facility since December 2025.