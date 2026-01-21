Ivanka Trump’s One Fashion Choice Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors—and They Aren’t Going Away

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, has rarely made public appearances alongside her dad. After stepping away from her father’s political career following his presidency, Ivanka has been focused on her family. She continues sharing updates about her whereabouts on her social media accounts, including Instagram.

But she rarely appears alongside her father. Recently, several members of the Trump family, including Ivanka, made a rare public appearance together at the CFP National Championship Game. While it was a happy reunion, netizens seem to have noticed something different about Ivanka’s appearance. Many eagle-eyed supporters and critics claim she’s had some plastic surgery; rumors are spreading like wildfire online.

‘It’s an Impostor’: Ivanka Trump Looks Unrecognizable at Football Game as Social Media Users Suspect First Daughter Secretly ‘Had Plastic Surgery’ https://t.co/A0NNOfN4BE pic.twitter.com/6eehwQU97h — Radar Online (@radar_online) January 21, 2026

Ivanka was seen wearing a black ensemble with her blonde hair let down and black sunglasses. She usually never wears sunglasses unless it’s sunny outside and rarely covers her eyes. Many online speculate she’s gone under the knife after she attempted to cover her eyes with large sunglasses throughout the game.

The glasses she’s wearing are called Celine Triomphe Glasses and are worth $550. And she’s seen sitting at the VIP lounge in the stadium, which is dimly lit and well out of the sun. Moreover, it was a night game, so why the glasses? That’s what many users on X began to wonder.

One user on X shared a collage of images from different time frames of Ivanka’s life, from her early adulthood to two recent, different images of her. The netizen questioned, “Why is Ivanka Trump wearing dark glasses at night? New Plastic surgery? Another one also pointed out, “Ivanka wore sunglasses at a NIGHT GAME over the weekend. What was she hiding? Plastic surgery?

A third one said, “I bet she’s had some work done. The area under her glasses looks like there is some swelling and/or bruising.” Likewise, many others online claim she’s become unrecognizable and looks completely different. As mentioned earlier, Ivanka has been keeping supporters updated about what’s been happening in her life on Instagram.

Ivanka at Miami / Indiana game last night. Who wears sunglasses at night in an indoor arena? pic.twitter.com/mhvp0CHEv9 — ▪️RICH BOONE▪️ (@opiedog8) January 20, 2026

The POTUS’s daughter shared a few snaps of herself without the glasses at the game with her son. It didn’t appear that she had any bruising or swelling, as some online netizens have pointed out. There don’t appear to be any visible marks near her nose or eyes, which are classic signs of work done on the face.

This isn’t the first time she’s speculated to have gone under the knife. In the past, conspiracy theorists claimed she’s had all sorts of work done. Some of those cosmetic enhancements include Botox, lip fillers, chin enhancements, rhinoplasty, facelifts, and more.

Renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, speaking exclusively to RadarOnline in October 2025, revealed what work she might have had done. The expert claimed that in comparison to the past, Ivanka’s face looked “fuller.”

Trump enjoys night out with Ivanka and Kai at college football final https://t.co/FAJh1xEzj7 via @MailSport — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) January 20, 2026

Dr. Hovsepian said, “It’s a common result when mid-face fillers are recently placed or still in their integration phase.” The surgeon also claimed she could’ve had a “masseter relaxation or filler around the lower face,” which could contribute to a slightly rounder face that Melania reportedly has currently.

Ivanka has not addressed the plastic surgery rumors personally or through her representatives.