Ivanka Trump Plans New Exciting Projects As She Celebrates Lunar New Year

In fact, Ivanka chose that date to tease a new, upcoming project on social media. Often dubbed the Lunar New Year, the Chinese New Year has sparked massive celebrations around the world, as millions of people celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse. Meanwhile, the start of the lunisolar calendar on February 17, is considered to be one of the largest celebrations for folks living across the Asian countries and the US. On that date, Ivanka commemorated the holiday in a post on X, hoping to usher in luck and fortune in the years ahead.

Moreover, the Year of the Fire Horse reveals it is time to gallop into the New Year with good fortune, luck and prosperity for everyone celebrating the holiday. But how is Ivanka Trump planning new projects around the Lunar New Year?

Today, a new lunar cycle begins. The Year of the Fire Horse calls us to courage, to energy, to intention, and to fearless creation. It is a year for bold ideas, decisive action, and turning vision into something enduring. I am stepping into it with clarity and conviction,… pic.twitter.com/eh8z0QuCLv — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 17, 2026

Trump wrote a post on X, reading “Today, a new lunar cycle begins,” adding, “The Year of the Fire Horse calls us to courage, to energy, to intention, and to fearless creation.” she continued. “It is a year for bold ideas, decisive action, and turning vision into something enduring.”

I am stepping into it with clarity and conviction, ready to bring forward projects I have been quietly nurturing, ideas nearly ready to meet the light. I cannot wait to share them with you.

Moreover, Ivanka added, “Forward, with strength. With gratitude. With purpose,” writing, “Excited for what is ahead. Happy Lunar New Year.”

Her post featured a headshot of Ivanka herself, wearing a smart white suit jacket. However, it is unclear which project she is currently working on. However, astrology experts say the Fire Horse is all about momentum, action, and passion while pursuing your goals and dreams. Whether the Fire Horse does help people with their projects or not, it is clear that Ivanka is using her good vibes and positive energy to attract luck in business.

When looking at her career, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, acted as senior advisors for Donald Trump’s first term in office. However, it seems she has taken a step back from politics, due to family obligations.

Meanwhile, Trump, her husband, and three children live in the “Billionaire Bunker” in Indian Creek Village, a private island near Miami Beach, Florida, with some of the world’s richest folks as neighbors.

Ivanka is the co-founder of a “profit-for-purpose company, Planet Harvest, along with her friend Melissa Ackerman. Speaking of the company, she wrote on Facebook, explaining that they founded it to “maximize the amount of fresh food that moves from farms to families” in an effort to reduce food waste.

Back in September last year, Planet Harvest collaborated with Chobani “to incorporate sustainably-sourced, whole harvest produce into their delicious products.” However, their announcement received negative attention and led to people boycotting the company due to its affiliation with the Trump family.

However, besides her business Donald Trump‘s daughter claims ownership of the book Women who Work, while she has become a social media influencer, as she promotes fitness and lifestyle.