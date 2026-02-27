“They Went After Me A Lot More” – Donald Trump’s Typical Trump-Style Response to Bill Clinton’s Deposition

A day after his wife, Hillary Clinton, testified, Bill Clinton denied any knowledge at all about crimes involving the late financier and s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein. As Clinton appeared for deposition before a congressional committee on Friday, President Donald Trump was asked about it by a reporter stationed at the White House.

President Donald Trump, when asked about Bill Clinton’s deposition, made it about himself and told the reporter, “I don’t like seeing him deposed, that guy, you know. They certainly went after me a lot more than that.”

Trump: I like Bill Clinton and I don’t like seeing him deposed. They certainly went after me a lot more than that. pic.twitter.com/mAPmMnAFXq — Acyn (@Acyn) February 27, 2026

Meanwhile, on Friday, the former President said, “I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong. I saw nothing that ever gave me pause.” He maintained that his “brief acquaintance with Jeffrey Epstein ended years before his crimes came to light.”

In his statement, Bill Clinton said that he had to “get personal” in the wake of his wife, Hillary’s, deposition. “Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing. She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties,” the former President wrote. He added in his statement, “Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right.”

Clinton also highlighted his past, growing up in a home with domestic abuse, and added, “As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing — I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals,” the former President said in his testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

Another excerpt from his statement read, “No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things at the end of the day that matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos. I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do.”

Besides the President, his son, Trump Jr. also reacted to Bill Clinton’s statement with a single emoji. Trump Jr. reposted Clinton’s statement on X, and he simply dropped a wink-face emoji. No caption needed.

Donald Trump’s streak of narcissism was also reflected in an answer about former Prince Andrew’s legal troubles in the wake of the Epstein scandal earlier this month. A reporter asked Trump on Air Force One earlier this month, “Do you think someone in this country, associates of Jeffrey Epstein, will wind up in handcuffs, too?”

To this, Trump replied, “Well, I am the expert in a way because I have been totally exonerated. That’s very nice. I can actually speak about it very nicely. I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad, it’s so bad for the royal family. It’s very, very sad. To me, it’s a very sad thing. When I see that sort of sad thing. To see it and to see what’s going on with his brother, who’s obviously coming to our country very soon – a fantastic man, a King (Charles) – so I think it’s a very sad thing.”