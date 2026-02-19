On Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s 66th birthday, the former prince was taken into custody and later released by London police. This led to the media in the US asking Donald Trump if any American associates of disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, would end up in handcuffs too. The president was landing in Georgia ahead of a speech on the economy when he was asked the question.

On Air Force One, a reporter asked the president, “Do you think someone in this country, associates of Jeffrey Epstein will wind up in handcuffs, too.”

Donald Trump responded, “Well, I am the expert in a way because I have been totally exonerated. That’s very nice. I can actually speak about it very nicely,” adding, “I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad, it’s so bad for the royal family.”

“It’s very, very sad. To me it’s a very sad thing. When I see that sort of sad thing. To see it and to see what’s going on with his brother, who’s obviously coming to our country very soon – a fantastic man, a king – so I think it’s a very sad thing.”

“It’s really interesting because over the years, to speak about Epstein when he was alive, but now they speak… but I am the one that can talk about it, because I have been totally exonerated, I did nothing. In fact the opposite – he was against me, he was fighting me in the election, which I just found out from the last three million pages of documents.”

As reported by the BBC, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on February 19, the former prince was arrested, and then released under investigation, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Andrew was seen in the back of a vehicle leaving the Aylsham Police Station in Norfolk at around 19:00 GMT.

The Thames Valley Police gave an update, saying the former prince has been released while still under investigation, while related searches in Norfolk have now ended.

King Charles did not respond to the BBC’s questions about Andrew’s arrest, as he was attending a London Fashion Week event earlier. However, the king did release a statement, saying, “the law must take its course.” Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are understood to support Charles’ remarks.

The arrest came after the police were investigating a complaint about the alleged sharing of confidential material by the former Prince Andrew with the late disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein. In the meantime, Andrew, who turned 66 today, has previously denied any wrongdoing relating to Epstein.

However, the BBC did not that its requests for comments on specific allegations in relation to the release of millions of Epstein files in January.