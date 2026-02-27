Hillary Clinton Faces Lengthy Epstein Deposition as Leaked Photo Disrupts Proceedings

The Jeffrey Epstein files investigation shows no sign of ending soon. The longer it goes on, more names and details continue to surface. Recently, it was Hillary Clinton, whose name surfaced in connection with the Epstein files.

On Thursday, Clinton appeared before the House Oversight Committee. The question-and-answer session lasted six hours.

During the investigation, Clinton clarified that she knows nothing new about the case or about Ghislaine Maxwell.

Clinton said that she does not remember the last time she met Jeffrey Epstein, boarded his plane, visited his island, or even visited him. Clinton, in her statement, said, “Never had any connection or communication with him.”

Liar liar 👇👇 “I never met Jeffrey Epstein “@HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/ANSdhJg6iR — Tommy Swindle (@tswindle48) February 27, 2026

She also revealed that she did know Epstein’s assistant, but they were not close; she only knew him casually. She clarified that she responded honestly to the questions asked during the interrogation.

Hillary Clinton’s legal statement came after she had declined to appear multiple times, which caused the sessions to be rescheduled. Last month, after receiving a warning, she agreed to attend.

Republicans said that all their interrogations are important to dive deeper into the case and learn key details about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes.

While Republicans call for further investigation, Democrats want Donald Trump, whose name has appeared multiple times in the files, to be questioned next.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, said, “It is a bipartisan investigation. The American people have a lot of questions.”

He noted that the Clintons still have many questions to answer and have not addressed what they know about Epstein or Maxwell.

According to Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia, he hopes that Chairman Comer and others will facilitate questioning President Trump next.

As Garcia said, “The person who actually appears more times in the files than the former president, who we want to speak with, is President Donald Trump.”

Lawmakers were also asked whether Howard Lutnick would be called to appear. It was recently revealed that he visited Epstein’s island after being charged in connection with a minor.

Comer said it is highly possible Lutnick’s name will be mentioned in questioning. Representative Nancy Mace added, “It’ll be on my list, and I have an email I printed off for Hillary to ask about Howard Lutnick today.”

During Thursday’s testimony, reporters learned from Clinton’s staff that the session took a break. The pause occurred because members of the House Committee were trying to determine how Clinton’s photo appeared and questioned whether any members of Congress had violated rules.

🚨BREAKING: The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee. This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy. Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert. pic.twitter.com/mPtUyA4u5i — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2026

After Clinton’s photo was made public, an influencer named Benny Johnson posted on X the source of the photo. He said the photo was given to him by Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was in the legal questioning. Hence, the deposition was paused to avoid breaking any rules.