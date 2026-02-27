Bill Clinton Claims He ‘Did Nothing Wrong’ as Megyn Kelly Revives 1999 Photo Amid Epstein Deposition

Bill Clinton walked into a closed-door deposition on Friday insisting he “saw nothing” and “did nothing wrong” with Jeffrey Epstein. Hours earlier, Megyn Kelly was holding a grainy photo from 1999 and telling viewers it showed something else entirely.

The former president’s opening statement was posted to social media before questioning began. It was blunt.

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” Clinton said on X. He called his relationship with Epstein a “brief acquaintance” that ended years before Epstein’s crimes came to light. He said he never witnessed “any indication of what was truly going on.”

As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing—I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals. pic.twitter.com/0rX8cat5Pu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 27, 2026

Clinton has not been accused of wrongdoing in the Epstein case. Flight logs released years ago show he traveled on Epstein’s private jet multiple times in the early 2000s. He has said those trips were tied to foundation work and that he cut off contact long before Epstein’s 2019 arrest. Epstein died in jail that year while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Clinton acknowledged lawmakers may hear him say “I don’t recall” during testimony. The events, he said, are decades old. He also objected to his wife’s appearance before the committee a day earlier, saying it was “simply not right” to subpoena Hillary Clinton. Interestingly, Hillary denied ever even meeting Epstein during her testimony.

“As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing — I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals,” Clinton said.

🚨BREAKING: Hillary Clinton reveals how off the deep end her deposition was and how INSANE Republicans have become: She says the hearing devolved into questions about UFOs and debunked Pizza Gate. Now subpoena Melania and Trump! They’re IN the files!

pic.twitter.com/lmYMHQrNbu — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 26, 2026

While Clinton’s statement was being viewed and reposted on social media, Kelly was on her show. She replayed a different moment from the 1990s.

On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” she shared a photo taken at The Bombay Club, a Washington restaurant, in 1999. Clinton was still president, says Radar Online. Kelly said two of her friends, “like 20” at the time and just out of college, were dining there when Clinton approached their table.

“He is looking down the chest of my friend,” Kelly said, identifying the women by name. She described Clinton placing his hand high on one friend’s side as they posed for a picture.

Kelly told viewers she had permission to release the image. She added, “I’m not saying this is a crime.” Her point was that Clintons was still the same after the Monica Lewinsky scandal, which led to his impeachment in 1998. He was later acquitted by the Senate. The restaurant encounter happened that same year.

Megyn Kelly goes off on Bill Clinton like only she can do! 👏 pic.twitter.com/OcbRf0yJaj — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 27, 2026

Kelly tied the photo to newly released Epstein files, including images showing Clinton in social settings linked to Epstein. One widely circulated image shows Clinton in a hot tub with several women whose faces were redacted in document releases. Clinton has previously said he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal conduct.

In his opening statement, Clinton emphasized that the women harmed by Epstein “deserve not only justice, but healing.” He repeated that he never saw illegal activity during what he described as limited interactions.

Kelly’s segment did not address the specifics of Friday’s deposition. Yet, it seems as if her timing of dropping the photo was deliberate.

Clinton’s legal posture is clear — no knowledge, no wrongdoing, brief association. That language now sits beside a decades-old snapshot that Kelly says shows a different side of the former president’s public conduct.

In the meantime, the deposition continues behind closed doors. The picture circulates in the open.