These Four Officers Who Responded to The 2021 Capitol Riots Committed Suicide Within Few Months

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and death. Readers's discretion is advised.

Today marks the third anniversary of the Capitol Riots that unfolded on January 6, 2021. Chaos erupted when supporters of former President Donald Trump reportedly attacked the prestigious White House in Washington D.C. From the building being vandalized to reports of multiple injuries and threats to diplomats within the residence, it was utter dismay. Thanks to the unwavering support and dedication of authorities on the scene, things eventually got under control, and peace was returned. However, the aftermath was sadly too much for four brave officers who lost their lives to suicide. Here’s remembering the lives of these officers on duty during the January 6th U.S. Capitol Riots as per a 2021 article by Reuters.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Mental Abilities Come Under Scrutiny After a 47-Post Rant About E. Jean Carroll

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

The District Columbia Police Department reported the deaths of four members of their crew who resorted to drastic measures through their spokesperson Hugh Carew. The names of the officers who passed away include Metropolitan Police Officers Gunther Hashida, Kyle DeFreytag, Jeffrey Smith, and the U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood. Each of these men was an irreplaceable asset to their respective departments and the State sent heartfelt condolences to their families when news of their demise first surfaced.

Officer Gunther Hashida

Officer Gunther Hashida; Image Source: Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home

Also Read: Ron DeSantis Slams 'Fox News People' for Never Criticizing Donald Trump: 'Someone May Yell'

As per The Guardian reports, Hasida was assigned to the Emergency Response Team during the aforementioned riots along with the Special Operations Department at the time. He was found dead on the 29th of July, 2021 at his residence. A spokesperson, Brianna Burch issued an official statement concerning his death. Hashida joined forces in May 2003 and has been an incredible addition to the team with his passion for justice. In the statement, Burch conveyed: “We are grieving as a department and our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends.” The late officer is survived by his wife Romelia Hashida and his three children followed by his dear sister.

Officer Kyle DeFreytag

Also Read: Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump a Democratic Threat Ahead of Capitol Riot's Third Anniversary

Officer Kyle DeFreytag; Image Source: Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home

Merely hours after Hashida’s passing took place Officer DeFreytag also succumbed to suicide. He was assigned to protect the Capitol when on-site police successfully cleared a plethora of rioters within the building and was a part of enforcing a curfew as per the department Chief Robert Contee. As per his obituary, the late Officer Freytag had just been on the force for five years before his passing. His passing was announced in a department-wide message on the July 10, 2021.

Officer Jeffrey Smith

Officer Jeffrey Smith; Image Source: Erin Smith | CBS News

As per body camera footage from CBS News, the late Officer Smith was a victim of multiple assaults that were inflicted on him by protestors on the scene. The same followed after he exited the building with many others approaching him and inflicting harm on him. He committed suicide on January 15, 2021. His widowed wife Erin Smith claimed that the tumultuous altercation “changed him” hence leading to the aforementioned measure. She sorrowfully said in a statement: “If he didn’t go to work that day, he’d still be here.”

Officer Howard Liebengood

Officer Howard Liebengood; Image Source: Facebook

Lastly, late Officer Liebengood’s death by suicide was confirmed by his family’s lawyer Barry Pollack. The late Officer passed away off-duty post the Capitol Riots on January 9, 2021. Pollack echoed the heartbreaking thoughts of his loved ones in a statement: “His death is a tragedy that has deprived all of us of a dedicated public servant. His family has suffered a devastating loss and asks that they be given space to grieve in private.” In light of the anniversary of this tragic day, Trump is yet to make a statement.

Note: If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433). If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273)

More from Inquisitr

Stephen Hawking's Claim Was Allegedly Refuted by Jeffrey Epstein Who Bribed The Friends of Victims

Nikki Haley Boasts About Her Surge in Polls Ahead of Iowa, Says, "I Defeat Biden"