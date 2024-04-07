These 8 Reality TV Stars Once Dated A-List Hollywood Celebrities

When the reality world met Hollywood.

It's not always that A-list Hollywood stars find love outside their own glamorous world, be it the reality world for that matter. But, as they say, love knows no bounds, these people weren't biased when it came to seeking romance. Famous names like Niall Horan, Brad Pitt, and Lindsay Lohan once fell head over heels in love with the reality TV stars. Although it's a question for another day how long the relationships lasted, at least love blossomed between them.

1. Brad Pitt and Sinitta

Brad Pitt has been a famous choice among many high-profile women from the industry including Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie. But there was one name that belonged to the TV industry, singer Sinitta. Pitt dated the British singer between 1987 and 1988 after falling hopelessly in love with her after watching her on TV. The singer recalled in an interview, "I saw him for two years. He was fun, he was young and very sweet," per Marie Claire.

2. Stephanie Davies and Zayn Malik

Throughout his career, Zayn dated many women namely Perrie Edwards, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid. However, his dating history also has the name of Hollyoaks and CBB star Stephanie Davis. The Let Me singer dated her for five months in 2011. Soon after, Malik moved on with X-Factor star Perrie Edwards. Davis opened up about the short-lived romance during U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, and claimed Malik was unhappy, "I can't believe he stuck it out for that long."

3. Niall Horan and Louise Thompson

Made in Chelsea's star Louise Thompson dated Horan. Although the reality star experienced heartbreak with SW3's resident bad boy Spencer Matthews. However, it was later reported her fling with former One Direction fame Horan with whom she was romantically involved in May 2013. But when asked by Irish Mirror if they were still friends, the reality star said, "NO." It was also reported the two spent the night together after he sent a cab to bring her to his house.

4. Lindsay Lohan and Calum Best

Calum and the Mean Girls star were in an on-and-off relationship with Lohan from 2006 to 2007. The tumultuous relationship often used to hit the headlines with their PDA-filled appearances but later in his autobiography, Calum revealed that "he felt their relationship was 'combustible' and ultimately led to 'some of the worst moments of his life.' While still in a relationship with the actress, Lohan caught Calum "flirting" with another girl in a hotel room and eventually ended the romance.

5. Chris Pine and Samina Mighty

Love Island's star Mighty met the Star Trek actor at a GQ Man of the Year afterparty in 2018. When quizzed about the relationship, Mighty recalled, "I went to the GQ Man of the Year after-party, and I thought I recognized this guy. I knew him from the Disney Channel. I kind of looked him up and thought, 'He's actually a pretty big deal," adding that they exchanged numbers. Pine wanted to continue but Mighty moved on with Love Island.

6. Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright

The former footballer Rio Ferdinand dated one of the most loved TV personalities Kate Wright. This is among those few relationships that matured into a marriage. Fortunately, the ex-love birds two are still together as a couple and have been married for decades now. However, back then, she was renowned for her affair with then-boyfriend Dan Edgar on TOWIE. Eventually, she broke up with Edgar and tied the knot with Ferdinand in 2019. The rest, as they say, is history.

7. Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson

Love Island's Chris Hughes dated the English singer Jesy Nelson. The former couple secretly dated back in November 2018 and went Instagram official with their budding romance, sharing loved-up snaps from their Dublin trip. They also moved in with each other at one point. By the end of that year, they also discussed marriage plans. The ex-couple also appeared In each other's documentaries. But, unfortunately, just weeks into the COVID-19 lockdown, in March 2020, they called it quits.

8. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Well, if we view It from a larger perspective, Kim Kardashian is no less than an A-lister herself. But, technically, she started out as a reality star in the family’s reality drama Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kanye West met the SKIMS mogul back in 2003 and by that time, Kardashian had already been in two failed marriages. However, the ex-couple not only managed to date but in six years of marriage, they became parents to four kids before splitting up.