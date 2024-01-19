Lindsay Lohan's Father Condemns 'Disgusting' Reference of His Daughter in 'Mean Girls Reboot'

Who cares, even if it is Mean Girls? A father would never tolerate a distasteful remark about his daughter. Hence, Michael Lohan slammed a disgusting reference made at the expense of his daughter Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls Reboot. He also revealed that the off-color joke deeply "hurt" the actress.

In the 2024 musical film, rapper Megan Thee Stallion says, "We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!" This was a direct reference to the character Cady Heron, played by the Mean Girls alum in 2004. The oil heir Brandon Davis hurled the profanity "fire crotch" at Lohan in 2006, per OK! Magazine.

In a rant, Davis cornered The Parent Trap star in front of the paparazzi and said, "I think she's worth about seven million, which means she's really poor. It's disgusting. She lives in a motel." The filmmakers took the reference and used it, which a representative said didn't sit well with the father and the actress herself.

"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," rep. Leslie Sloane said in a recent statement. A second source revealed the actress was "surprised and taken aback" upon hearing the crude joke. This was followed by her father, who decided to express his "disgust" at the inconsiderate mention.

Michael told TMZ, "I will say this; however, nobody can replace Lindsay or the original cast in that film. Nor can Megan replace Lindsay in the new Planet Fitness commercial dressed like a stripper."

Although the Freaky Friday actress didn't play her original role in the film, she surprised her fans with a cameo as the moderator of the Mathletes Championship. According to a news outlet, Lohan took home approximately $500,000 for spending half a day on set. "Everyone was so happy, and there was a 'special energy'" among the cast and crew, claimed co-director Samantha Jayne.

Meanwhile, the film's other director, Arturo Perez, said, "It was very NDA-heavy and only on a need-to-know basis," speaking of Lohan's presence on the sets of Mean Girls Reboot. "I think it had sprinkled to some of the cast. I actually do remember a couple of people snuck in that day, now that I'm thinking of it."

The actress attended the film's premiere on January 8, 2024, twenty years after the original movie was released. She also reunited with Tina Fey. Lohan was the OG Mean Girl who portrayed the role of a naive and kind girl turning mean. However, this time, Angourie Rice replaced the 37-year-old.

While at the premiere, Lohan praised the film and how the teen-comedy is still people's go-to movie. "It's stood the test of time," she said. "I feel really grateful. I mean, it's not very often that you have all these movies that do that."

Fey, who also wrote the screenplay last time, said, "I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay's movie," Entertainment Weekly. "And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren't expecting one more little surprise."

