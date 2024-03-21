Justin Bieber Once Accused Ex Selena Gomez Of Cheating On Him With Zayn Malik In a Instagram Comment

#Jelena drama took a new plot twist as the heat turned up and an old Instagram comment resurfaced. Justin Beiber accused his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez of cheating on him with ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik in an old comment. This comes in after a recent feud with the Singer-songwriter's wife Hailey Beiber on Instagram. The whole drama has been going on for quite some time with back-and-forth exchanges of stories, comments, and replies on Instagram.

DID JUSTIN JUST SAY SELENA CHEATED ON HIM WITH ZAYN pic.twitter.com/p8RTjytKKr — ☀️☀️☀️ (@zxrrysome) August 15, 2016

According to @zxrrysome, it seems like the pop star has had enough as he replied to a comment left by Selena accusing her of cheating on him [with Zayn Malik] in the past further adding that he "wasn't one for hate" and hopes that everyone can be "kind to each other and his friends" Selena didn't hold back and responded by stating that the "ones who cheated multiple times are the ones pointing fingers" addressing cheating rumors since their relationship debut back in 2010 as she strongly expressed her views on the matter. It, unfortunately, didn't stop there as he continued to add fuel to the fire via another response and said "I cheated... Oh, I forgot about you and Zayn?"

GettyImages| Photo by Jason Merritt

According to Vogue Singer-songwriters and actors Justin Beiber and Selena Gomez's romance began in 2010 when they had their first date and since then, the pair have been inseparable. The couple even considered getting married before they split in 2012. The couple was on and off until 2018 after which, they started seeing other people; Beiber married Hailey. Fans, however, still wanted the two to set aside their differences and reconcile but that didn't happen either.

Speculations by fans led to this interview back in 2013 when Selena was interviewed by ExtraTv for her success on Nylon Magazine's cover shoot. The interviewer states that the Boy Band sensation One Direction was on set right before she arrived. To which she expresses her excitement at hearing the name and disappointment at not being able to meet them. The interviewer then asks her to pick a One Directioner to kiss, to which Selena subtly blushes and then responds "Zayn".

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for MTV)

Many fans believe that this is what started the rumors between Selena and "Pillowtalk" singer Zayn Malik. According to a 2015 interview with InStyle UK and reports by PopSugar, the actor got candid about her views on dating Zayn Malik to which Selena responded "If he asked me out on a date, I'd be seen with him. Just kidding, but not Kidding".

At the time Malik was dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Selena also sheds light on her messy split with Beiber and states that she didn't want her life to become a "tabloid story". Beiber may have just foreshadowed their relationship, but as confirmed by Vogue, both Zayn and Selena are dating and finally living out their teenage dream of being with each other.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2023. It has since been updated.