The White House Posted These Donald Trump Photos and the Internet Has Only One Question

After the White House dropped new Donald Trump photos, netizens were wondering if the official social media account had been hacked, given the President’s self-professed disdain for unflattering pictures. The White House shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring multiple photos of Donald Trump, all captioned “Almost Friday.” Accompanying the thread was the text, “Can’t stop winning.”

The first picture on the slide happens to be a zoomed-in photo of Trump from the State of the Union. The second one is the President posing with an Olympic gold medal when the men’s hockey team met him at the White House. The carousel also has some more solo shots of Trump and some more clicks of the men’s hockey team beating Canada at the Winter Olympics in Milan.

A section of the Internet wondered whether the White House social media handles on Instagram and X were hacked, while other netizens wondered whether these Donald Trump pictures were meant as memes of sorts. “That is one scary photo,” read a comment. Another one added, “You look like you are losing big time with that photo.”

The comments section of the Instagram post was flooded with remarks such as “That picture is now an official government record” and “Is this account hacked?” Another user asked, “Is this satire?” Similar thoughts echoed in another comment: “I think this account has been hacked.”

Another cursory glance at what the comments section of the aforementioned White House post looked like. “Who is running this page?” asked a netizen. Another one wrote jokingly, “Whoever is doing your social media needs a raise.”

Some even thought the cover photo of Donald Trump doubled as a meme. “Is this an official meme page?” and “Thank you for the meme” read some of the comments.

Another section of the Internet couldn’t help but flag Donald Trump’s bad hair day in the photo. “Nice hair. Is it new,” read one of the comments. “I kept waiting for someone to pat your hair down,” added another. “The hair has seen better days,” echoed a third.

Last year, Donald Trump was super vocal about an unflattering cover photo of him used by TIME magazine. In a long Truth Social rant, Donald Trump complained about his hair and bad angles.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why,” read Donald Trump’s Truth Social post.

Netizens, on several occasions, have alleged the use of Photoshop in photos of Donald Trump posted by the White House. Trump’s official Christmas card with First Lady Melania Trump was roasted online big time last year, courtesy the Photoshop fails that netizens flagged. Before that, Donald Trump’s solo Christmas greeting was also called out for its major Photoshop blunder on social media.

Last year alone, after the TIME magazine incident, the President had posted a fresh cover, in which was accused of using Photoshop extensively. That’s not it, during his visit to the UK with Melania Trump last year, Trump was accused of using Photoshop in a picture with King Charles and the Internet was quick to notice that.