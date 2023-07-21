‘The View’s’ Joy Behar Says ‘Traitor’ Trump Doesn’t Care “One Iota About the Country”: "I Feel Nauseous"

In a recent episode of The View, co-host Joy Behar made a surprising revelation. The revelation came in the midst of the country's political discussion when she opened up about her feelings toward the former President of the United States, Donald Trump. During a Hot Topics discussion, the panel played a clip of Trump's interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, where he reacts to receiving a target letter suggesting he may be indicted for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

In the interview, the one-term Republican POTUS, who is running for the 2024 presidential election, criticized the letter as "election interference" and claimed it was unprecedented in the history of the country. He called it a "disgrace." After watching the clip, Joy Behar expressed her strong aversion to one particular word when spoken by Trump – "country." According to DECIDER, she said, "Does anybody else get nauseous when he says the word ‘country’? The word ‘country,’ every time he says it, I feel nauseous. I don’t think he cares one iota about the country. So every time he says it, it rings true that he’s a traitor."

During the same segment, the show also played a clip of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Running against Trump for the Republican nomination, DeSantis has campaigned and tried hard to shake the influence of Trump supporters. DeSantis told CNN's Jake Tapper that he opposes charging Trump for his role in the January 6 incident, claiming it "won't be good for the country." In response to this, Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator, speculated that both Trump and DeSantis have similar aspirations.

During the show, Goldberg pointed out, "DeSantis wants the same kind of country. I believe that he wants to also be a dictator. I believe many of these folks who are defending this think this is an interesting prospect. I have to tell you: I never thought in my lifetime that I would see this country come as close to dictatorship as I’ve seen. Ever." She further conveyed her surprise at witnessing the United States come so close to it in her lifetime.

As the discussion on The View highlighted the differing perspectives on Trump and DeSantis' actions and ambitions, it underscored the polarization within American politics. The opinions expressed by Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg serve as a reflection of the intense emotions evoked by Trump's statements and actions during his tenure as president. While Behar's visceral reaction to the word "country" exemplifies the deep-seated negative sentiment towards Trump, Goldberg's apprehension about the rise of authoritarianism echoes concerns shared by many Americans. The discussion on The View brought about fresh perspectives on the deep influence of Trump's presidency in shaping the nation's political discourse and future prospects.

