'The View's' Joy Behar Captured Flipping Off Camera at New Jersey Event Amid Controversy

Joy Behar, co-host of The View, has been caught flipping off the camera at a New Jersey event. The event happened while Behar was seeing the one-man performance I'm Not A Comedian…I'm Lenny Bruce, starring actor Ronnie Marmo as the late comedian.

Marmo shared two photos on Instagram, one of which showed him and Behar showing their middle fingers at the camera. The other photo showed the couple posing together with smiles. Marmo applauded Behar's attendance and described her as a brilliant comic and all-around talented individual, reports The Sun.

Marmo wrote in the caption, "It was great to have Joy Behar in the audience last night of 'I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce' at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center! What a fantastic comedian and just a really talented person overall!! She was very complementary about the show! Two performance is left! Come, check it out… you never know who’s gonna be in the audience!"

Fans praised the casual and carefree scene captured in the image, with comments like "That’s sensational. You shine!" and "SLAYYYYY." One person wrote, "MURDER IS WRONG LENNY." This follows previous controversy surrounding Behar's comments on a different episode of The View. Behar spoke with Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who pleaded guilty to murdering her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy Rose, 32, appeared on a daytime chat show to discuss her life and post-prison aspirations after spending eight of ten years of her sentence. She and her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in 2015 for murdering her mother, Dee Dee. The killing was intended to rescue Gypsy Rose from her abusive mother's grip, which was based on Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Gypsy Rose was forced to fake her illness for years before the tragic plan.

Godejohn received a life sentence, while Gypsy Rose agreed to a plea deal. Her latest appearance on The View was part of her post-release activities to promote the documentary The Prison Confession of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The talk became uncomfortable when Behar appeared to make light of the issue, implying Gypsy Rose had "no choice" in the matter. The encounter made viewers uneasy, with several expressing concern about Behar's reaction.

"Those who are watching right now, please listen to me, heed my words," Gypsy Rose said during the discussion. "That you are not alone in this situation...there are other ways out, I did it the wrong way." Before she could finish, Behar said, "No, don't say that. You had no choice, really." Gypsy Rose was a bit shocked by Behar's response, answering, "I did, I did something wrong. I paid my dues for it." Behar backtracked, asking, "Oh, you mean that part?" The View hosts laughed uneasily as they realized Behar mistakenly implied that Gypsy Rose's murder was justified. "Yes, murder is wrong," Gypsy Rose said.

