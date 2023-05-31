'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Seen Wearing $1.3K Necklace in New Snaps Despite Money Issues

Sister Wives fame Kody Brown showcased some impressive jewelry during a rare appearance at his daughter's graduation capturing attention with his flashy accessories, despite his extensively documented financial challenges, reported Mirror.

Since the end of his multiple marriages, the TLC reality star has been grappling with significant financial issues, but that didn't stop Kody from making a stylish appearance at his daughter Savanah's graduation on Saturday. Kody spared no expense for the special occasion, adorning himself with a designer necklace from David Yurman, which carries a price tag of $1,360.

Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117

After almost three decades of marriage, the family patriarch and his ex-wife Janelle parted ways in December 2022. They share an 18-year-old daughter named Savanah, who recently graduated. Savanah was all smiles as she stood alongside her mother, as well as her brothers Gabriel and Garrison Brown. Gwendlyn Brown, the daughter of Janelle's former sister-wife Christine Brown, was also present at the graduation ceremony.

In her caption, Janelle expressed her delight and admiration for the teenager's achievement, showering Savanah with praise and pride. "Savanah has graduated! My children are all grown up. Such a beautiful day. There was definitely a difference with this graduation versus others in the past - but all is well. Headed to UT this weekend to throw a big party for her with most of her siblings," she wrote.

The carousel also featured a proud and beaming Kody in a selfie taken with their daughter to commemorate the milestone. Kody opted for a light gray suit paired with a casual green T-shirt, but it was his necklace that truly stole the spotlight. The silver necklace boasted a striking blue pendant, complementing Kody's ensemble remarkably well. Savanah also displayed a joyful smile as she stood close to her father, showcasing her green graduation gown and a tassel adorned with green and white stripes.

Despite his well-documented financial difficulties, the polygamist father proudly displayed a costly necklace from designer David Yurman, which holds a minimum value of $1360. Kody's acquisition of the expensive necklace follows accusations from his daughter Gwendlyn, who claimed that he was living beyond his means.

She asserted that Kody's former wives are in a better financial position and expressed concerns about his tendency, along with his wife Robyn, to overspend. "I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and, like, not within their means at all."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

As per The U.S. Sun, Kody has invested a substantial sum of $820,000 in purchasing four parcels of land for future home construction. Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn, resided in a house valued at $890,000, while his shared residence with Christine came with a price tag of $520,000. The first wife, Meri, opted to rent her home for $4,500 per month, whereas the second spouse, Janelle, paid a monthly rent of $2,900.