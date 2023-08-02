‘The View’ Star Sunny Hostin’s Son Gabriel Shares Breathtaking Views From His Panama Vacation

The View co-host Sunny Hostin has not been seen on the recent episodes of the hot topics and political panel talk show, meanwhile, her 21-year-old son, Gabriel Hostin has been updating some interesting updates on his social media. Gabriel shared a rare selfie video on his Instagram story from his exotic vacation in Panama City. The video revealed the mesmerizing scenes of the beach city which included skyscrapers and large pools with palm trees from his room. Gabriel was seen wearing an orange shirt and looked happy as the camera panned toward the window revealing the breathtaking views, per The Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Hostin (@gabe._.hostin)

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Hilariously Reacts to The View Legal Note Interruption: 'Now You Pissed Me Off'

Apparently, the political commentator has been spending time with her extended family in Panama, the mother-son duo are visiting the beach city for a destination wedding. Sunny uploaded a series of images from the lovely wedding ceremony while congratulating the couple Ana & Gilbert, she also thanked the family for their warm hospitality. Sunny captioned the post, "Nothing like celebrating the young woman who helped us raise our children for almost 7 years while also getting an MBA." She added, "Thank you for welcoming us to Panama. Chosen family. What a blessing. Happy Wedding Day Ana & Gilbert. We love you. Oh and yea, Gabriel caught the garter."

Sunny is always all praise for her son, Gabriel, earlier this month the mother-son were traveling together. The View co-host had shared a snap of the duo posing at the airport, the first picture showcased the TV star and her son outside the arrival terminal as Sunny pecked the cheeks of her son with happiness. The second photo showcased the dotting mother cuddled up to her oldest child while smiling at the camera as he clicked a selfie of them together. Sunny and her orthopedic surgeon husband, Emmanuel Hostin share two children - son, Gabriel and daughter, Paloma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnyhostin (@sunny)

The couple met for the first time at a church service, Sunny described the incredible moment in her 2020 memoir I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds. “I certainly wasn’t dressed to attend service that day,” she wrote in her memoir. “My hair was slicked back in a ponytail, and the sweat suit I was wearing was living up to its name. Since Mom believed I’d find my soul mate once I got back into the church, I figured I’d drop in, then call to tell her I’d followed her advice and indeed find the man of my dreams. Not!”

Also Read: Sunny Hostin Replaced By This Reality Star on 'The View' While She Goes Missing In Action

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnyhostin (@sunny)

She continued, "He was gorgeous, decked out in a beautifully tailored suit. … All I could think about was how I could meet this man," she wrote. "I looked ridiculous. I would have to sit and wait. My eyes were glued to his every move,” she added. The couple then connected and got married two years later and they currently reside in Purchase, New York. Sunny has been enjoying her Panama vacation and missing from The View. On Friday's episode, Joy Behar announced, "You know, I neglected to point out that Sunny is not here today, but Rachel Lindsay is here."

Also Read: 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Gets Candid About Letting Her Husband Flirt With Others: "Playing With Fire"

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/2107578/who-sunny-hostins-husband-emmanuel/

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8725466/the-view-sunny-hostin-son-gabe-vacation-selfie/

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Was Honored to Interview Vice President Kamala Harris: “My Pinch Me Moment”

‘The View’ Co-hosts Slam Jason Aldean for ‘Deplorable’ Song 'Try That in a Small Town': “Gone Too Far”