Tristan Thompson Criticized for Favoring His and Khloé Kardashian’s Son over Maralee Nichols’ Child

Social media users are criticizing Tristan Thompson for ignoring his baby with Maralee Nichols. The NBA player and Khloé Kardashian's ex sent a sweet message to their son Tatum on Instagram for his first birthday on Friday.

The NBA player posted a photo of himself and the birthday child, both of them wearing sunglasses and having a celebratory expression on their faces. He wrote, "Happy birthday, my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God’s messages." Moreover, Thompson compared Tatum's "sweet soul" to "God's grace."

As reported by Page Six, some people praised Thompson's "sweet" letter to his kid, while others pointed out that the LA Lakers player, 32, had a son named Theo with Nichols seven months before Tatum was born. One user commented, "You should love and praise ALL your children equally. That’s what real dads do." Another penned down, " Dude are you really not gonna acknowledge your other baby??? Talking about gods grace and, and life lessons?? How can someone that cringe even exist oh my my my this is just hard to watch." Another user said that Theo "deserves a happy birthday as well!"

According to Perezhilton, the backlash by the fans on this particular post was that Tristan has never mentioned his 19-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols on any of his platforms, despite the fact that he confirmed fatherhood in a paternity suit. His photo-sharing circle now includes Tatum in addition to True and Prince Thompson. However, he has never shared any information about Theo on the internet. And the tribute's comment area was full of admirers calling him out on it.

According to court records obtained by the Daily Mail, Maralee filed a child support lawsuit against the Sacramento Kings star before the birth of their child. The documentary evidence includes a declaration that, Thompson admitted getting intimate with Nichols many times at a hotel after the two of them attended a party together. But Nichols' lawyers said their client's romance with Thompson started at least "five months" before his 30th birthday and entailed many trips to California by their client, who was pregnant at the time. Thompson maintained that night was the only time they were physically intimate.

In social media posts, the fitness model has been quietly mocking Thompson and his on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend Kardashian. A picture of Nichols holding Theo was uploaded on Instagram in March, hours after Khloe posted a picture of the NBA player with his three other children. Nichols also made some disparaging remarks about her after the reality star's extravagant celebration for her daughter, True. The model chronicled a trip to the beach with her and Thompson's baby shortly after the 'Kardashians' actress shared photos from the lavish event on Instagram. At the time, Nichols captioned the photo, "Happiness, It’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary."

