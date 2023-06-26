Salma Hayek’s Stunning Vacation Photo Leaves Fans Spellbound by Her Timeless Beauty: "An Inspiration"

Classic beauty Salma Hayek is enjoying her Spanish vacation to the fullest after delivering a successful role in Netflix's Black Mirror Season Six episode, Joan is Awful. The Mexican stunner posted a picture on Instagram showcasing herself relishing an exotic meal of Valencian Paella against a panoramic view of the blue waters. "Que Viva España" or "Long live Spain," she captioned the photo. Her hair was styled in beach waves complementing the blue and white outfit. She accessorized her island look with a pair of sunglasses.

Fans were quick to shower praises on the Frida actress' au naturale look. "Enjoy, Salma, you deserve it!" one fan wrote. A second admirer commented, "Enjoy your meal beautiful woman." A third fan wrote, "Wow stunning as always, beautiful." A fourth fan exclaimed, "Cheers!!! Enjoy your stay."

According to Hello Magazine, the Oscar winner is currently on promotional trips for her latest venture with Netflix. Prior to these commitments, the 56-year-old had stunned her fans with a bikini picture showcasing her perfect hourglass figure. She captioned the picture, "Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings." Fan left encouraging comments and called her an "inspiration." "You lookin good! Have fun, you're such an inspiration," one fan wrote. A second fan added, "This is absolutely true! You have a wonderful week!" A third fan gushed, "Does this woman ever have a bad photo, WOW!" Another fan said, "It would never be a gray day looking at you, perfection."

Hayek recently received praise for sharing her "makeup-free close-up" selfie that showcased her "wrinkles and greys." The gorgeous sun-kissed image was captioned, “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning." People reports that several Hollywood A-listers flooded the comments section with admiration. Supermodel Cindy Crawford, wrote, "Beautiful." Actress and director Olivia Wilde commented with a red heart emoji and two fire emojis.

Speaking about her latest "once-in-a-lifetime" role on Black Mirror's Joan is Awful, Hayek revealed that she got to play an enhanced version of herself. “I got to explore the concepts and clichés people have about me and be self-deprecating,” she said.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Lia Toby

She continued about her character, “It’s as if I created an alter ego where I could do the most disgusting, grotesque things that you would never do in real life… and have permission to do that. There are so many moments that shocked me in the script. There is one huge one that I had to come to terms with, and made me ask myself, ‘Do I really want to do this? Am I going to get in trouble?’’”

Joan is Awful also stars Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Ben Barnes, and Rob Delaney, and the episode is directed by Ally Pankiw. Celebrating the success of the episode, Hayek shared a picture with her co-star Murphy and director Pankiw with the caption: "On a scale of one to Joan, how awful is your day going? Ours is great – #BlackMirror is the number 1 show on @netflix! Don't miss our episode 'Joan is Awful'. P.s the fake Joan in the middle is @allypankiw the Director."

