'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Reveals Domestic Abuse As Diddy's Assault Clip Surfaces: "It Happened..."

After the recently released hotel assault video involving Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura went viral, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been subject to intense criticism. Subsequently, the Last Night rapper released an apology video on Instagram, acknowledging his behavior. The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin shared a brave personal disclosure on the May 20 broadcast of the popular ABC daytime talk show while addressing the 2016 video showcasing Combs kicking and beating his ex-girlfriend in a hotel hallway. "Part of this conversation I’ve seen since this video emerged was this question of, ‘Why didn’t she leave?’ And I want to speak to that. I once was a victim of domestic abuse in a prior relationship," she said, confirming that her spouse Justin Griffin was not involved in the incident. "It happened once. I was one of the lucky ones where the power dynamics were in my favor — where I could leave, I could walk away, I could remove myself from him. In the vast majority of cases, that is not the case."

VIDEO SURFACES OF 2016 ASSAULT BY DIDDY: #TheView co-hosts react to embattled hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaking out after video emerged of him viciously attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/FxlxhK1ulA — The View (@TheView) May 20, 2024

The former political strategist felt Ventura "had no hope to get away from" Combs, given the circumstances of their relationship, his standing in the music business, and the fact that abusive relationships may be challenging in real life."They use financial abuse to keep you, emotional manipulation, and add to that that this is a multi-millionaire, incredibly powerful, incredibly well-connected person," Griffin said.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Taylor Hill

As per The US Sun, in 2016, Cassie claimed that a "very drunk" Combs punched her in the face, giving her a black eye." She stated in the lawsuit that the I Need a Girl rapper gave the hotel $50,000 in exchange for the video. As per EW, co-host Ana Navarro harshly disapproved of the apology video posted by Combs hours later on Instagram, "There was no message to young men," Navarro said of Diddy's video, which, according to her, ought to have been a plea urging people to stop abusing their partners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

Taking responsibility for his actions, Combs said: "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought professional help. After going to therapy and going to rehab, I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

Why does Sean “Diddy” Combs get to have his apology video spread far and wide after his constant denials of his abuse. Until the surveillance footage was released.

He’s a POS. — Mary (@MommaMaryBeeGr8) May 20, 2024

Griffin concluded by pointing out that, despite the statute of limitations preventing the Los Angeles Police Department District Attorney's office from prosecuting Combs for his crimes, she believes individuals close to the rapper may be able to bring him to justice. "There are other folks who need to be held accountable that knew this was happening and didn't say a thing," Griffin said.