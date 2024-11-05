Trump Reveals That One Celebrity Endorsement of Harris That Hurt Him the Most: "I Love Her..."

Ahead of Election Day, former President Donald Trump revealed that one celebrity endorsement for Kamala Harris hit him particularly hard. Speaking with Fox & Friends, Trump expressed dismay over Julia Roberts, who had lent her voice to a pro-Harris advertisement. He claimed he was 'disappointed' and argued that the actress would look back and regret her involvement, as reported by Daily Mail.

President Trump on Fox & Friends: Discussing Mark Cuban insulting women on the right, and Julia Roberts telling women to lie to their husbands about who they're voting for.



"Mark is a very insecure guy...he's weak physically and mentally...He was hit by women that make men look…

“I am so disappointed at Julia Roberts because I love her,” Trump remarked, adding, “She is going to look back at that and she is going to cringe." The advertisement, voiced by Roberts for the liberal organization Vote Common Good, features a narrative encouraging women to keep their support for Harris private. According to The New York Times, the commercial, which sparked a strong reaction online, portrays two women at a voting booth.

Julia Roberts voices Common Good voting advertisement for Kamala Harris.

One woman hesitates, appearing unsure about who to support. “In the one place in America where women still have the right to choose, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know,” Roberts narrates, emphasizing a voting booth's privacy. The woman meets the eye of another lady and the two share a smile in a moment of clarity over whom to cast their vote. Having exercised her fundamental right, she joins her husband who wears a cap resembling a MAGA hat. He asks, “Did you make the right choice?” She replies with a wink, “Sure did, honey.” Roberts, in her voiceover then urges, “Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth. Vote Harris-Walz.”

Julia Roberts endorses Kamala Harris.



"I want people to say oh you're American. And not oh, how's it going over there? You know I want to get back to that space."



pic.twitter.com/jbazEskY9A — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 20, 2024

The ad received strong reactions online. One commenter on X (formerly Twitter) slammed, "Promoting lying and dishonesty between spouses isn't the best look for an ad." Meanwhile, a netizen opined, “This ad is both disrespectful and demeaning to women, men, marriage, and autonomy. What is the thought process?... I am not sure if I should be worried for the safety of people in your organization or offended that you think the other side is so misogynistic. Stereotype much?” Some female critics voiced disapproval, with one remarking, “Seriously? Do you think this actually appeals to any woman anywhere?”

In his interview, Trump aimed the ad’s implications for marriage. “The advertisements don’t say much for her relationship,” he quipped, referencing Roberts’ marriage to cinematographer Danny Moder in 2002. “I mean, can you imagine a wife not telling her husband who she is voting for?” he asked rhetorically, adding “You ever heard anything like that before?”

Another Vote Common Good advertisement featured actor George Clooney narrating a similar message, this time directed at male voters. Clooney’s ad showcases a group of men about to vote, with one man holding a family photo. Clooney narrates, “Before you cast your vote in this election, think about how it will impact the people you care about the most.” The ad encourages men to consider voting for Harris, albeit secretly, as one man tells his friend, “You bet I did, brother.” The ads have stirred controversy, particularly among conservatives, who criticized the organization for promoting secrecy between spouses.