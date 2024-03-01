Mitt Romney Declares Firm: ‘No, No, No, Absolutely Not’ to Voting for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden

In a recent interview on The Source, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah firmly asserted his stance: he would not cast his vote for Donald Trump should Trump become the Republican presidential nominee, a likelihood given the current political landscape, as per CNN.

Kaitlan Collins asked Romney if he agreed with Nikki Haley's idea that Trump wouldn't beat Joe Biden if he became the nominee. Haley wants to beat Trump in the primary and caucuses, but she hasn't come close in any state yet. “Yeah, I don’t necessarily agree with that." Regarding Haley's assertion, Romney remarked, "That’s a good campaign line, I’m sure. But I think he could win. I mean, today it’s kind of a toss-up. But if the election were actually held today, I think he’d probably win."

Kaitlan Collins: “Would you vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden?”



Mitt Romney: “No, no, absolutely not.”



When asked if he could vote for the former president by CNN's Collins, he responded, "No, no, no, absolutely not." He claimed that while selecting "the person who is the example of the president for my kids and my grandkids,” he takes character and policies into account. Trump's policies are a mixed bag, Romney stated that he disagrees with the previous president on foreign policy, although agreeing with most of his domestic programs.

However, character is a factor that goes beyond legislation, according to Romney. “And I think what America is as a nation, what has allowed us to be the most powerful nation on Earth and the leader of the Earth, is the character of the people who have been our leaders, past presidents, but also mothers, fathers, church leaders, university presidents and so forth.” He claimed that's where Trump fails miserably, “Having a president who is so defaulted of character would have an enormous impact on the character of America. And for me, that’s the primary consideration.”

When asked if Mitt Romney would vote for Trump over Biden, he says "No, no, absolutely not"



Before Trump, the populace thought there were two parties.



Democrats and Republicans



Romney stated last year that, should Trump be the nominee, he would probably cast the same ballot in November. Romney did not support Trump in either the 2016 or 2020 elections. “It’s pretty straightforward. It’s the same thing I’ve done in the past. I’ll vote for Ann Romney, who’ll be a terrific president,” He added on CNBC mentioning his wife. Trump and Romney have had a tense relationship for many years, as per Yahoo.

In a speech in 2016, Romney, the Republican nominee for president in 2012, urged his party to reject Trump, characterizing him as a “phony” and a “fraud.” At the time, he declared, "He's playing the American public for suckers." But after Trump was elected, Romney famously had an unpleasant meal with him, supposedly to become secretary of state. He decided to run for the Senate when that failed. He has been critical of Trump ever since winning that election, and he was one of only seven Republican senators who voted in favor of Trump's conviction at his 2021 impeachment trial.