Meghan Markle Hated Sharing Family Photos With the British Media That Called Her Children the ‘N-Word'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of suicide and self-harm that some readers may find distressing.

Meghan Markle blasted the UK tabloids by opening up on the undeniable trolling and racist remarks about her kids. The Duchess of Sussex called the British media out as they called her children the "N-word." The British royal mentioned her discomfort with the royal press operation sharing the images of her children to other media outlets.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool

In an interview with The Cut, back in 2022, the Suits star mentioned the treatment of media outlets towards her family, especially her kids. Locking horns with the British royal family she said, "There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota. Why would I give the very people who are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people who love my child?" Furthermore, she added, "You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game," as she shared her resentment towards the British royal family for barring her from sharing the images of her family on Twitter due to the royal media protocol.

Duchess Meghan with Prince George and King Archie. The two first born of Diana’s sons. pic.twitter.com/rubzvqGuIF — ⚜️TV Fanatic⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) July 10, 2019

According to Page Six, in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the American actor revealed how a senior royal family member questioned and discussed the color of her unborn child to humiliate her race. The couple later mentioned the intensity of bullying that they suffered throughout their time spent in association with Buckingham Palace. Markle mentioned how the couple offered to move away with their family to other Commonwealth countries to maintain peace and decorum of the royal duties. However, the Sussexes were refused. "Anything to just … because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, 'Okay, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to.' That, for whatever reason, is not something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing," she shared according to Metro.

Meghan and her babies. Lilibet and Archie.



Harry and Meghan made this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RqxCoN3TAf — Ian (@isexton) June 9, 2022

In her bombshell CBS interview Markle shared that she was grappling with suicidal thoughts amid all the bullying. She poignantly recalled, "I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore." The two formally stepped down from their royal status afterward and moved to the US state, of California with their kids. Prince Harry has been to Great Britain on varied occasions and the last time he was accompanied by his wife was when Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Ever since then, Harry has been demanding the immunity of security for his family if the British monarch (his father) wishes to reunite with them.

If you are having thoughts about taking your own life or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)