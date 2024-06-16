Here’s Why These Celebrities No Longer Hang Out With Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex

The Celebrity Fallout: Who No Longer Hangs Out With Meghan Markle and Why

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool

Before Meghan Markle married into the British royal family, she was a prominent figure in Hollywood, surrounded by a bevy of celebrity friends. However, as she transitioned from actress to duchess, many of these relationships reportedly faded, with several rumored fallouts grabbing headlines. Despite the high-profile breakups, Markle’s closest friends still speak highly of her. Fashion designer Misha Nonoo praised her once, describing her as "the most generous and genuine person." Yet, Markle’s move from Hollywood to royalty hasn’t been without its friendship casualties.

1. 'Suits' Co-stars

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Fans have always been curious about Markle’s relationship with her Suits co-stars, given their close-knit bond before her royal life. The likes of Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, and her on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams attended her royal wedding, but they reportedly aren't as close as they once were. Macht revealed, "I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice." Whereas Adams revealed, "I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say…After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared. I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation."

2. Jessica Mulroney

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by George Pimentel

Jessica Mulroney, a celebrity stylist, was once considered one of Markle’s closest friends. Mulroney's children even played roles at Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding. However, in 2020, Mulroney became embroiled in a public drama with influences Sasha Exeter over the Black Lives Matter movement. Mulroney’s defensive response which indicated her friendship with Markle, did not sit well with her. An insider revealed, “Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha. That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.” Another source further added, “Of course Meghan is supportive of Jessica, as she is with all of her friends, but it’s a bit off-putting when Jessica seemingly uses their friendship for headlines. Meghan is very aware when people in her life do this. … Especially now that Meghan is in L.A. and it’s a sensitive time, Meghan is being very cautious with her affiliations.”

3. Priyanka Chopra

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

As per Nicki Swift, Priyanka Chopra and Markle were once the epitome of friendship goals, having met in 2016 and instantly clicked. Chopra even attended the royal wedding. Back then, Markle exclaimed, "When you meet someone and you just 'click'... It was just an easy, natural progression. We've managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we're both in the same town." However, Markle was unable to attend Chopra’s wedding due to her pregnancy, which reportedly soured their friendship. A source revealed, "Priyanka was crushed. Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes... She feels Meghan didn't respect her and didn't respect their friendship."

4. David and Victoria Beckham

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Maher

As per US Weekly, Markle and Harry are known for their selective social circle, often cutting ties with those they suspect of leaking stories to the press. According to royal biographer Tom Bower, Markle suspected Victoria Beckham of such indiscretion, leading Harry to confront David Beckham. He wrote, “Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham's truthful denials damaged their relationship." Bower claimed, “Harry and Meghan were shackled. Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media. Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media. Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimized by the mildest criticism.”

5. Millie Mackintosh

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kristy Sparow

Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh met Markle when the latter was new to London, with Mackintosh showing her around the city. She revealed, "I definitely would say we were not best friends but when she was in town she would let me know and we would sometimes hang out." However, their friendship allegedly ended abruptly after Markle started dating Prince Harry. Mackintosh recalled receiving an abrupt message from Markle during the media frenzy, effectively ending their friendship. Mackintosh shared, "[Meghan] just sent me this really abrupt message that was really unlike any of our communication before. But I did expect that we would stay in touch." Intriguingly, an insider revealed, "Harry warned Meghan off Millie. He seemed to believe she was a blabbermouth and better off out of the loop."