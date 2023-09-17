Rihanna, the iconic singer and entrepreneur, once delivered a humorous and memorable response when asked if she had received an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. The exchange, which occurred during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty collection's launch party, added another layer of charm to her already magnetic personality.

As the world awaited the highly anticipated royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, speculation was rife about which famous personalities would make it onto the exclusive guest list. Amidst the excitement, a reporter from Access Hollywood seized the opportunity to pose a question to Rihanna that left everyone amused.

The reporter inquired, "Were you invited to the royal wedding?" Rihanna, renowned for her quick-witted responses, responded with a playful yet straightforward query of her own, asking, "Why would you think I'm invited?" The reporter seemed momentarily taken aback and replied, "I don't know, you met him!" Rihanna didn't miss a beat and retorted, "Okay, you met me. You think you're coming to my wedding?"

Rihanna's humorous response highlighted her humorous and down-to-earth nature despite global fame. Besides, her initial meeting with Prince Harry occurred in 2016 when they collaborated to raise awareness for World AIDS Day. Having said that, while Rihanna may not have scored an invitation to the royal wedding, she did offer some unconventional wedding-night advice for the newlyweds during an interview with ET.

"Really, on your wedding night, you could do whatever you want," Rihanna mused. "It depends on how savage you wanna be." This cheeky comment from the Love The Way You Lie singer added another layer of amusement to the ongoing royal wedding buzz.

RiRi's humor and wits have always charmed her fans, but this particular incident is among the top favorites of her fans. Her witty response to the royal wedding invitation question once again showcased her remarkable charisma and made her the center of attention, even when discussing a high-profile event as significant as a royal wedding.

While Rihanna may not have attended the royal wedding, her presence and words continue to resonate with her admirers worldwide. At the moment, the pop star is enjoying the world of music, fashion, and entertainment, all together while leaving an impression amongst her fans. Rihanna continues to amaze her followers with her candor and unique sense of humor.

Rihanna has also collaborated with Puma in recent times, and she took to social media to announce the same. The carousel was captioned, "we are back…reintroducing the Avanti. ⚽️ #FENTYxPUMA. available Sept. 15 at puma.com & select retailers globally." While some of her fans inquired when she would be back on stage and release her new album, others were thrilled about the Fenty x Puma collab which she shared on her Instagram post.

