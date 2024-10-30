Jennifer Lopez Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Her Natural Hair: “This Is Who I Am”

Jennifer Lopez has changed significantly for her most recent part in the science fiction movie Atlas on Netflix. She's sporting her natural curls instead of her typical maintained appearance. As she switches from sleek haircuts to shoulder-length ringlets that accentuate her natural hair, fans are gasping at her stunning transformation. "I love my natural curly hair," Lopez expressed in a candid interview with Remezcla. "I like [Atlas] having this disheveled, very thick head of hair that she doesn't really worry about at all. Kind of like, this is who I am."

Jennifer Lopez in her curly hair appreciation post. pic.twitter.com/0Ar01ZwRF0 — Jennifer Lopez Philippines (@JLo_Philippines) September 16, 2024

Lopez plays a data analyst against an AI soldier in the movie, sporting her natural curls. This decision symbolizes Lopez's experience with her hair and also reveals a lot about her character. Her 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told features a widely shared moment in which she reflects on her curls. "I like taking my hair out like this. It reminds me like, when I was 16 in the Bronx running up and down the block. Crazy little girl who used to be wild, no limits, all dreams," she shared, touching her natural tresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

For Lopez, her curls mean a lot more than just a hairstyle. In a 2016 chat with People, she shared that her curls make her feel the most confident. Despite her frequent experimentation with different looks, the superstar has maintained a deep connection to her roots. "I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx," she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Circling back to the movie, the decision to wear natural curls in Atlas wasn't merely aesthetic. "[Her curls] were a reflection of not really paying attention to herself the way she wasn't paid attention to as a child," Lopez explained. "No one was like 'Maybe we should blow this out, put a ponytail or something.' Nothing. They just let her go wild."

Jennifer Lopez seen on location for 'Shades of Blue' in Manhattan on August 29, 2017 in New York City. (Image Source: James Devaney/Getty Images)

Lopez always looks amazing on the red carpet with her perfectly styled hair but she also likes to show her fans what her natural hair looks like on social media. In 2023, she promoted JLo Beauty on Instagram with a playful post featuring her bouncy ringlets. The next year, she posted a sweet Mother's Day photo shoot where she celebrated three generations of their beautiful curls – her, her mom, and her daughter Emme all rocking their natural hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

For those looking to achieve Lopez's natural curl pattern, her former hairstylist Juan Carlos Maciques shared some insights. The key lies in getting the right cut – preferably shoulder-length with plenty of layers for volume. "It'll create a lot of body and movement and bring out the natural curl," he told People in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Lopez is all about transformation; therefore, her journey with her natural hair is really interesting. Her hair has always been a blank canvas that she constantly changes, starting from when she was a dancer and continuing as an actor, singer, and businesswoman. She even said that she has had silver roots since the age of 23, which raises the question of what other authentic appearances she might display in the future. "I was prematurely gray at 23. I have to have [my roots] touched up every couple of weeks. I'm kind of tempted to one day just let it go. It'd be kind of exciting!" she confessed.