Travis Barker's Son Landon Barker Refuses to Help With Baby Rocky as He Was ‘Rooting for a Little Girl’

The Barker-Kardashian household is back in the spotlight as Landon Barker made surprising revelations about his reluctance to participate in newborn duties for his baby brother, Rocky Thirteen. As the family welcomes this new member, Landon's candid remarks have sparked a media frenzy, shedding light on the dynamics within the Barker-Kardashian clan.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Simione

In a recent interview on SiriusXM's TikTok Radio, the 20-year-old singer revealed that he has not only avoided changing baby Rocky's diapers but has also avoided holding the newborn entirely. Landon's candor surprised host Jess Lucero when she asked, "Have you changed any diapers yet?" He stated, "I have not. And I will not be." He added, "I haven't even held it."

According to E! News, this revelation resonates with Landon's previous remarks on the Zach Sang Show in September, when he expressed a strong preference for a baby sister, admitting, "I wish I was the only Barker boy." Despite his claim that "it's not a competition," Landon appears to be dealing with a range of emotions as a result of the unexpected arrival of another brother. “There’s another boy, unfortunately.”

#LandonBarker is pooshing his big brother duties to the side. 👀 (🎥: SiriusXM TikTok Radio) pic.twitter.com/I3c60Vk8dS — E! News (@enews) November 30, 2023

When asked about a TikTok about him "wanting to be the only Barker boy," Landon said it wasn't true, revealing that “I feel like I can’t say that, you know what I mean? But I was rooting for a little girl. Yeah,” he said, per Hollywood Life.

Rocky was born on November 1 in the Barker-Kardashian household. Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, and his partner, Kourtney Kardashian, have yet to publicly address the birth, but sources say Kardashian is "over the moon" about the new addition to the family. According to reports, visitors are being treated with caution, with an "invite-only" list prioritizing the baby's health, reports Page Six. Landon's stepmother, Kardashian, is reportedly enjoying the joy of snuggling her newborn.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Aside from the drama, Landon discussed lighter topics during the interview, including his musical preferences. He mentioned his favorite Blink-182 song, Stay Together for the Kids, as well as his favorite line from his song, Friends With Your Ex ("It's only you"). Landon also revealed his tattoo preferences, naming a thorn design as his favorite.

The Barker-Kardashian saga has been filled with ups and downs, with Kardashian's surprise pregnancy announcement at a Blink-182 concert in June. The revelation came following the couple's public discussions about their fertility struggles and IVF journey, which culminated in them conceiving naturally on Valentine's Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

With Kardashian already having three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick— Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and Travis having two children and a stepdaughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — the arrival of baby Rocky marked a new chapter in their life.

