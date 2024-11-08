Doctor Claims Trump Has Less Than 75% Chance of Completing Second Term: "He Suffers From..."

Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris and regained the White House for a second presidential term in the early hours of Wednesday. He pulled off what many are describing as one of the biggest political comebacks in modern American history. However, several of his critics have agreed that this time will be vastly different from his first term. When Trump wraps up his second term in January 2029, he’ll be 82 years old, making him the oldest president in U.S. history. After the election results were confirmed, journalist Will Neal analyzed what medical experts said about Trump's physical and mental health.

Donald Trump at the NRA ILA Leadership Forum on May 18, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan)

As reported by AlterNet, Neal highlighted a source claiming that Trump’s odds of completing his second term stand at less than 75%: "An earlier physical in 2018 also determined that Trump suffers from coronary artery disease, a common heart condition for men of his age." The journalist further said, "In 2021, it was further revealed the White House had been at some pains the previous year to downplay how seriously Trump had been affected by a bout of COVID-19, which had, in reality, resulted in such dangerously low blood oxygen levels that officials had raised concern he would need to be placed on a ventilator."

I read today that there's less than a 75% chance he makes it until the end of his term. Is that a silver lining? — Ray Loewe (@rloewe65) November 7, 2024

Neal went on to say that Trump's repeated verbal blunders might be an indication of more significant health problems, such as mood swings that could be a sign of narcissistic personality disorder or early symptoms of dementia. Concerns have also been raised about a possible transfer of power if Trump is unable to complete his second term. In that situation, future VP JD Vance will reportedly assume the presidency.

The Republicans complained Biden was too old then got their old guy elected and no one noticed the hypocrisy? — Flower03 (@Waterfall0910) November 7, 2024

Trump has made repeated attempts to change the perception of his health by keeping medical records from being made public and presenting himself as being in outstanding physical condition. In a 2015 letter from a doctor, which was later discovered to have been drafted by Trump himself, he boldly claimed to be the healthiest person to be elected president.

Additionally, Trump claimed his weight was 215 pounds at 6' 3", even though White House doctors recorded him weighing 244 pounds during his 2020 annual medical. They placed him in the 'clinically obese' category according to BMI standards, as reported by The Daily Beast. Meanwhile, last month, over 230 doctors called on Trump to release his full medical records, adding to the ongoing scrutiny of his health just as he prepared to re-enter the Oval Office.

It's interesting that all of us saying this more often lately, just by watching and listening to him, are getting support from over 230 doctors and healthcare providers. Even MAGA fans can't ignore this anymore. — Max (@MaxTegman) October 14, 2024

Medical experts have raised serious concerns, stating that Trump is falling far below the expected standards of fitness for public office and showing troubling signs of cognitive decline, CBS News reported. They added, "In the limited opportunities we can examine his behavior, he's providing a deeply concerning snapshot." Doctors for Harris, an organization independent of Harris' campaign, coordinated the letter. It came to light during the 2024 election campaign when Harris continued to pressure Trump to reveal his medical records, with her team using their age gap as a major campaign talking point.