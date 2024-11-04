Donald Trump Shooter's Body 'Revealed a Disturbing Fact', Says Politician: "Nobody Knew..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

On July 13, 2024, during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a man named Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on the stage, resulting in the death of one attendee, critically injuring two more, and wounding former President Donald Trump. Crooks was able to get within shooting range of Trump by climbing a nearby building, a breach attributed to several lapses in Secret Service protocols. Following the tragic incident, authorities and law enforcement agencies were criticized for their drawbacks. But the matter became even more controversial when the FBI chose to give Crooks' body back to his family.

Donald Trump rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker)

In an initial investigative report published in August 2024, Louisiana Representative Clay Higgins stated that he attempted to inspect the body but was ultimately unable to do so. As reported by Grunge, he said, "My effort to examine Crooks' body on Monday, August 5, caused quite a stir and revealed a disturbing fact... the FBI released the body for cremation 10 days after [July 13]. On [July 23], Crooks was gone. Nobody knew this until Monday, August 5, including the County Coroner, law enforcement, Sheriff, etc." He also stated that the FBI's action can only be seen as a hindrance to future investigations.

Higgins pointed out that on the day Crooks was cremated, both the Homeland Security Committee and the Oversight Committee had launched investigations into the events of July 13. In another part of the report, he also expressed concerns about the FBI's choice to remove biological evidence from the crime scene.

BREAKING: Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’ Body is GONE — Body CREMATED 10 Days After Trump’s Assassination Attempt | The Gateway Pundit



A preliminary investigation report by Rep. Clay Higgins (LA-R) has revealed the body of Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks is gone.… pic.twitter.com/jM77vh0eK5 — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) August 17, 2024

Higgins then recounted conversations with first responders who shared a range of reactions—from shock to disbelief to suspicion—regarding the bureau's decision to clear the area just three days later. The Louisiana Rep. said there were reports that the shooter had strategically positioned himself on the roof to reduce the risk of counter-fire from the ground or the US Secret Service.

Crooks fired eight shots before a Butler SWAT officer fired back, hitting Crooks' AR's buffer tube, according to Higgins and the New York Post. On social media, a conspiracy theory also gained popularity, with users spreading false information and pictures to wrongly imply the existence of a second shooter. CBS News, however, affirmed that there was no proof of the same. Higgins hasn't ruled out the prospect of a second shooter, though.

Meanwhile, later that month, the FBI publicly rejected all of Higgins' claims. The agency clarified that Crooks' body was returned to his family following proper coordination with the coroner's office and local law enforcement, adhering to standard protocols. The crime scene was eventually returned to the property owners, according to officials, who also stressed that the process was methodical and that every activity was carefully documented as part of the investigation, as reported by Fox News. The FBI also stated that they had made arrangements for the cleanup of the spot where Crooks was shot following the usual protocols.

If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273).