Donald Trump Vows to 'Liberate America' in a New Rant Slamming Law Enforcement

Donald Trump once again stole the headlines as he went on about his unruly arrest in a furious rant. The former president of the United States vowed that vengeance would be his and that he'd liberate America from the "villains," law enforcers in his case, as reported by Raw Story.

In a rather heated and furious rant, the disgraced former president began to strongly express his beliefs and vows to the general public in a rather Trump-esque manner of speaking. He mentioned how he'd want to get rid of any globalists, radicals, communists, socialists, and so on and so forth. Trump proceeded to blame several of the 'ists' for all that has reportedly caused him maximum damage. He even found fault in an electric vehicle and shockingly criticized law enforcement.

The former president who's already faced much criticism for his beliefs plans to re-campaign for president again, even though he faced a staggering loss with Biden and others as his opponent in the previous election.

During a speech he delivered in Michigan earlier Sunday evening, he emphasized how America has now become a "nation in decline." He goes on to mention the controversial statement, "These radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement."

He then begins to plead with his fellow supporters and audience about joining him in what Trump claims is his "final battle." "We will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists, Marxists, and fascists, and we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country." In the speech, he reveals the ethos of this campaign: to defeat the "crooked Joe Biden."

During the speech in a hilarious and surprising twist, he revealed the fact that he was unable to be creative with a nickname for the current president of the United States Joe Biden, so he'd be using the same nickname for Biden as he did with his 2016 opponent Hilary Clinton.

Trump has been extremely vocal in his support of law enforcement and has deeply emphasized his love for it in general. Back in 2020 when he was still the president, he even promised to appoint sheriffs and other such law officials to monitor polling booths. According to reports, this particular idea had been discouraged by Democrats who continue to oppose the idea.

What surprised several listeners was the fact that Trump mentioned that the upcoming election would be his "final battle." Supporters were perplexed by the sudden declaration in addition to the grandeur. According to reports, Trump appears to be in the pinkest of health and hasn't shown any indication of serious health concerns. Others suspected that the main reason Trump may have made the grave implication was due to the fact that he may soon have to face a federal prison sentence, hence the rush.

