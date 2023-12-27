‘The View’ Fans Spot New 'Pregnancy' Clue in Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Instagram Post

The View has grown to become a beloved show by all its fellow enthusiastic viewers [pun intended]. The show often discusses an array of topics ranging from pop culture, general knowledge, politics, and more! However, a highlight of the show is its hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Each of these incredibly talented hosts brings something unique to the table with their experiences in a similar field. However, one of the show’s favorite hosts is Griffin with her dazzling smile that matches the vibrant personality she is! Lately, fans suspect she’s got a bun in the oven, and this Instagram Post of hers has fans even more convinced of the rumor.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, the rumor mill has been abuzz with news of Griffin possibly being pregnant for a few months now. The same has also been teased by Goldberg in a previous episode of the show, rendering Griffin shocked! Furthermore, her posts on social media, particularly Instagram have many fans positively beaming with confidence that she’s pregnant. The host of the show recently took to her Instagram to warmly convey her Christmas wishes to her 57.2K followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

Griffin was glowing with happiness [or something else that made her glow] beside her husband, Justin Griffin. The lovely couple looked cozy standing next to each other in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree with baubles and decor hanging on its branches. Griffin donned an elegant blue top with slightly pouffy sleeves and a plunge neck.

😂WATCH😂



During a segment on Mitt Romney, Whoopi Goldberg - OUT OF NOWHERE - asks Alyssa Farah Griffin if she is pregnant.



WHOOPI: "...Disregard for people - Are you pregnant?"



FARAH GRIFFIN: "Do I look pregnant?"



WHOOPI: "Yes!"



She is not pregnant.



Wow! pic.twitter.com/TEG3j7j9mv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 14, 2023

She was very minimalistic when it came to accessories as she donned what appears to be a diamond necklace and Gold leaf earrings. Her husband on the other hand kept things classy with a ribbed sweater and black pants. She captioned her post with season greetings: “Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!” She concluded her caption by adding a trio of white hearts at the end of it.

she does look pregnant. — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) September 14, 2023

While many took notice of their heartfelt smiles and expressed genuine love for the co-host of the aforementioned show, others strongly zoomed into her abdomen suspecting pregnancy. In the past, fans of hers have noticed Griffin keeping her abdomen hidden even while on the show and Social media. On that note, many flooded the comment section of her post to enquire about her situation. One person asked: “Beautiful picture! Are you expecting?” Another person added to the thread suggestively: “Maybe @whoopigoldberg was right!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

A third one subtly mentions: “Happy Holidays - it feels like you have exciting news. Thank you for speaking your truth on The View. You are amazing.” A fourth one took special notice of her top and said: “Are you wearing a comfortable top for fun, cause it’s cute? Or is that our sign?” A final one asked: “Your dress looks beautiful. That color suits you. But, you glow, are you pregnant?” Likewise, the comment section is riddled with speculation and curiosity. Whether or not Griffin truly is expecting remains an enigma yet to be uncovered.

