When Kourtney Proposed to Be Khloe’s Surrogate: 'Will Be the Oven for Her Bun if She Shall Need'

Khloé Kardashian's path to motherhood has been a tumultuous journey. With a failed marriage and an added nuisance of cheating rumors of her partner as they welcomed their son, things were mentally exhausting for the reality star. The Kardashian sisters are known for their strong bonds and in a display of sisterly support, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé's elder sister, once made a heartfelt offer to serve as a surrogate for her per Entertainment. ie.

This tender moment unfolded during a March 2013 episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. Scott Disick, Kourtney's on-again-off-again partner, expressed sympathy for Khloé's desire to become a mother and suggested the idea of Kourtney being a surrogate. Initially hesitant, Disick shared his thoughts, saying, "I want her to be happy, and I feel like she wants a kid so bad."

Despite reservations, he acknowledged the significant decision involved and encouraged Kourtney to discuss the possibility with Khloé. The conversation unfolded, awkwardly, and Khloé ultimately declined her sister's generous offer. Kourtney approached Khloé after coming across the conversations around fertility struggles with friends. In a sincere and supportive gesture, Kourtney offered to volunteer as a surrogate, assuring Khloé that she had already gathered information from a doctor.

"I would do that for you... I'm being serious. I would. I called the doctor, I got all the info," Kourtney expressed. While recognizing it might not be the first choice, she emphasized her willingness if it became the only option. Khloé, appreciating the support and having gained clarity on her fertility prospects, expressed her gratitude. She humorously stated, "Now that I know I'm a good candidate, and that Scott is supportive, I will be the oven for her bun if she shall need it." The sisters' bond and willingness to navigate such personal and emotional terrain showcase the strength that family can provide in times of difficulty.

Recently, alongside sister Kim Kardashian, the reality star not only brought her daughter, True, but also included her brother Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, in the family festivities. The heartwarming photos captured moments of joy, with the siblings and momager Kris Jenner posing with the Grammy-winning singer backstage and singing along in the audience.

kylie jenner has to have been kim kardashian’s surrogate. a while back kim enquired about surrogacy w/khloe & said she’d prefer a surrogate to be her sister and khloe’s pregnant so obviously had her own plans, kendall’s a model and kourtney’s probably had enough of childbirth tbh — tammy (@tammyslaying) January 16, 2018

The significance of this family unity is heightened by the fact that Dream, aged 7, is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. Despite any strained relations between Rob and Chyna, Khloé consistently showcases her bond with Dream, earning her accolades from fans who appreciate her inclusive auntie role, as per Ok! Magazine. Social media buzzed with positive comments about her relationship with her niece, "Thanks for being such a good auntie to Dream & all your nieces & nephews!" one of the fans commented on the post, and another wrote, "Khloé never leaves Dream out, Aunty vibes top notch!"

